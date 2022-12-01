Terrell Owens Breaks Silence on Knocking Man Out at a CVS

Former NFL star Terrell Owens spoke out Wednesday of the incident caught on camera in which he punched a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday.

Owens said he acted in self-defense after an “aggressor” made “offensive gestures and threatening statements” to him and a fan who approached Owens in the store. The Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver said that in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, he walked outside. The man followed him where the two then engaged in a fight at around 11:30 p.m outside the pharmacy in Inglewood.

“The aggressor continued threatening the fan just as he did in the store,” Owens told the Associated Press. “Once again, attempting to defuse the ongoing situation, I placed myself between the fan and the aggressor. I made verbal demands asking the aggressor to stop his threatening behavior.”

Terrell Owens Attempted to Play Peacemaker Before Fight Outside CVS

In the video obtained by TMZ Sports, Owens and the man squared up. The 48-year-old sent him to the ground with a few jabs to the face. Owens said the man swung at him first before he “felt obligated to prevent the aggressor from becoming more violent.”

It is unclear whether police were called to the scene. Owens previously told TMZ Sports that he was stopping at the pharmacy to grab a few necessities.

“Like anyone else, I was making a stop at CVS and was blindsided by all of this,” Owens said. “Unfortunately, I had to act using self-defense to end a threat towards myself and the fan. I will attempt to make positive from this negative experience.”