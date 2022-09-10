Terrell Owens Can Still Play in the NFL at 48 Years Old, T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says

According to former Bengals star T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens could enter the league today and still catch touchdowns despite being 48 years old.

Now, certainly we’ve seen unprecedented, age-defying feats recently in the NFL. Tom Brady is 45 years old and remains one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league. It isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility that a player can achieve great success well into their 40s.

However, the quarterback position is different than the wide receiver position, a much more physically demanding position. That didn’t stop Houshmandzadeh from telling TMZ Sports he thinks Owens “would be successful” if he signed with a team today.

“I would say if a team gave him 15-20 snaps [per game], give him all the third downs and the redzone,” Houshmandzadeh said. “He could do it.”

For years, Owens has been talking about teams showing interest in coming out of retirement. Last month, the Fan Controlled Football League star showed off his crazy wheels.

In a 40-yard race with two FCF receivers, Owens left everyone in his tracks. He posted an incredible sub-4.5-second run time. Houshmandzadeh says that blazing speed is why T.O. could still work in the league.

“If you’re able to run,” the former Bengals wideout said, “you’re able to keep and create separation.”

Houshmandzadeh Believes Terrell Owens Still Has ‘Separation’ Abilities

While Owens has spent nearly a decade asking owners for a second chance at the league, he’s done so to no avail. However, Owens currently plays wide receiver in the Fan Controlled Football League. He plays for the Knights of Degen.

This clip from an FCF game shows Heisman- winning quarterback Johnny Manziel tossing Terrell Owens a touchdown, and we have to say, Owens looks impressive at 48 years old.

Johnny Football to Terrell Owens for 6… get these men back in the league #FCF #MoneyManziel pic.twitter.com/KAgw6VNWC4 — 732 Studios 🎙 (@732_studios) April 24, 2022

In his NFL career which spanned from 1996 to 2010, T.O. was a monster and one of the league’s most recognized—and sometimes controversial—players. The outspoken Owens played for the 49ers, the Eagles, the Cowboys, the Bills, and the Bengals before hanging up the cleats. However, he amassed 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns.

Houshmandzadeh says he’s “interested” if some teams give Owens the opportunity to show whether he can compete at the high level that earned him Hall of Fame honors.

“I don’t know why anyone hasn’t,” he said. “I don’t think they will. But if they were, I believe he’d be successful.”

Houshmandzadeh will give more opinions on all things involving football on his new show. His new show also stars former NFL player Orlando Scandrick. “Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick” officially premieres September 12 on YouTube. A new episode will then drop every following Monday on YouTube. Additionally, new episodes will be released Tuesday nights on Fubo Sports.