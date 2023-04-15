Terrible Ump: Cubs’ Cody Bellinger Got A Pitch Clock Violation In Return To Dodgers Stadium For Standing Ovation

Just as Cody Bellinger was getting his feet wet in Chicago, the Cubs took a road trip to his former home to play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A part of the 2020 World Series-winning Dodgers squad, Bellinger received a standing ovation before his first at-bat back in LA. The ump behind home plate had no respect for the feel-good moment. Adhering to the new MLB pitch clock rules, Bellinger was called for a strike for delaying the game.

Was the umpire justified in his call? Or was he just a party pooper? Check out the moment below:

Cody Bellinger spent his whole career with the Dodgers, won a World Series in LA, came back for the first time to get a standing ovation as a visitor and got banged for a pitch clock violation. Baseball in 2023. Have some feel, Blue. pic.twitter.com/khT8OWYOvh — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 15, 2023

Bellinger spent the first six years of his big league career with the Dodgers. He was injured most of the 2020 season, and has never gotten back to the level of his NL MVP, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger-winning season in 2019. His averages were down the next two seasons. When his contract expired, he decided to bet on himself to play for the Cubs on a one-year deal.

More on Chicago’s Game One Win Over the Dodgers

The Cubs improved to 7-5 on the season, defeating the Dodgers 8-2 thanks to five Chicago runs in the final two innings. Chicago finished with 12 hits on the day and the win was credited to LHP Justin Steele (2-0). The 27-year-old starting pitcher threw 7.0 innings that saw him record 8 K’s while only allowing three hits and one walk.

Chicago hit five different home runs on the day. Most notably, C Yan Gomes had a career night with two homers while also recording a stolen a base. It was the first time in his career he had gone yard and stolen a base in a single game. The performance also doubled as the first time he hit two or more in a single game as well.

LF Ian Happ’s bat was on fire. The newly re-signed Happ batted 1.000 on the night with four hits on four attempts including one home run and three RBIs. RF Seiya Suzuki played his first game of the season after returning from the 15-day IL. He homered as well.

All but two Cubs hitters in Friday night’s lineup recroded a hit. DH Edwin Rios went 0-4 with one strikeout. But star SS Dansby Swanson was struckout all five times he was at the plate. The performance is surprising given the fact he is the Cubs’ best hitter coming into the game with a .356 batting average.

The Cubs will look to take the series win back to The Friendly Confines when game two gets underway at 9:10 p.m. ET live on the MLB Network and Marquee Sports Network. The series will wrap up on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET on the same markets.