Terry Bradshaw’s Daughter Rachel Reveals She’s Engaged to Boyfriend

The oldest daughter of Terry Bradshaw is engaged! Rachel Bradshaw announced her relationship development Monday afternoon on Instagram.

However, Rachel has yet to publicly put a name to her fiancé. But she has posted plenty of photos, including on Monday, when she shared the news to her 171,000 social media followers. Nope, this wasn’t a trick or a spooky story, even though it was a Halloween announcement. Rachel first began posting about her man in the spring. By then, the two had dated for 10 months.

Rachel stars, along with Terry, on the family reality show The Bradshaw Bunch. She’s also a country singer and former reality show competitor.

Rachel captioned the engagement photo gallery “YES YES YES YES !!!!!!!!! and used the wedding ring emoji and one of a crying face.” We’re sure somewhere Terry Bradshaw, the legendary quarterback and NFL analyst, is weepy, too, at the thought of his daughter finding true love.

Take a look at the snaps, which include Rachel’s handsome mystery beau.

We’re Sure Terry Bradshaw Is Happy for His Daughter

Of course, the first photo in the gallery is a snap of her gorgeous ring. It’s a stunning pear-shaped diamond in a setting of much smaller stones. The band is delicate, but diamond studded.

Erin Bradshaw, the youngest daughter of Terry and his then-wife Charla Hopkins, replied to her sister: “So happy for you! Love you!”

A week ago, Rachel shared a photo of her and her boyfriend as the two kissed at a restaurant in the Napa Valley. She captioned the photo “Heart = happy.” One of her followers asked “Yeah, but is pappy happy?”

We’re assuming Terry Bradshaw is happy that his daughter found love again. Although she’s only 35, she suffered a huge tragedy in her adult life. Back in 2014, her first husband died in a one-car accident. He was Rob Bironas, a former All-Pro kicker with the Tennessee Titans. So Terry Bradshaw wasn’t the only football hero in her life. Bironas had just watched a movie with Rachel and a friend. He said he was turning in for the evening. Instead, he slipped out of the house for a drive. He lost control of his SUV. And his blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.

On the first two seasons of The Bradshaw Bunch, part of the plotline followed Rachel as she tried to find love again.

The family definitely deserves some happy news. Terry Bradshaw revealed in early October that he’d dealt with two different bouts of cancer over the past year. Fans had started to worry about his health after he started mangling words on air while talking football. He revealed that he had a breathing issue related to a “lung issue from surgery” that gets inflamed when he’s in California.