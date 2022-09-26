Terry Bradshaw Lists Oklahoma Ranch for $22.5 Million

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw has listed his Oklahoma ranch for an astounding $22.5 million.

The equestrian ranch in Love County is where the E! reality TV show “The Bradshaw Bunch” was filmed. It is back on the market after a buyer failed to close on the property, which is about 70 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth.

“Tammy and I are both sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years, however, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more, as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family, and other interests,” Bradshaw said in the news release, via The State.

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw is selling his Oklahoma Ranch for $22.5M, after a previous buyer failed to close.



➖ 8,600 sq. ft, 744 acres

➖ 8 BR, 7 BA

➖ 4 equestrian barns, lab

➖ State-of-the-art breeding facility

➖ 1000-sq-ft patio

➖ 2-story stone doghouse "with its own pool" pic.twitter.com/5FdIbTRROT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 26, 2022

The 8,6000-square-foot home is complete with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also includes: a twelve-stall stallion barn, 20-stall show barn, 20-stall weanling barn, 50-stall mare barn, show pig barn, four-horse walker, manager’s house and bunkhouse.

NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles

Bradshaw, a current Fox Sports analyst, endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about Bradshaw, who has been in broadcasting since 1984.

Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several fans shared their concerns on social media, wondering if it might be best for Bradshaw to step away from the gig.

“It may be time for him to retire from broadcasting,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Had to turn it off he was messing up so much.”

Other fans were a little more sympathetic regarding Bradshaw’s highlight woes on Sunday.

“I can love Terry Bradshaw, but I can love Terry Bradshaw and still say it is time for him to turn game highlight narration over to someone else,” another social media user wrote. “It’s painful and kinda breaks my heart.”