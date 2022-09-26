Terry Bradshaw Reportedly Had Strange Warning for Saints QB Jameis Winston

Terry Bradshaw continues to steal headlines across the NFL this week. It started with some on-air struggles during FOX NFL Sunday and continued after a strange message he had for New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Bradshaw said to Winston, “Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton.”

Terry Bradshaw said to Jameis Winston: "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

Dalton is currently a backup quarterback for the Saints and a 12-year NFL veteran. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl selection and has had previous stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Winston struggled in New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina in Week 3. He finished completing 25-of-41 passes for 353 yards but had two interceptions with just one touchdown.

For the season, Winston has a 63.5% completion rate with five interceptions and four touchdown passes. He’s also been sacked 11 times. New Orleans sits at 1-2 on the year.

Dalton started in six games for the Chicago Bears during the 2021 campaign. He hasn’t started a full season since 2017, when he was still with the Bengals.

While Bradshaw’s message may not be all that far off, it’s still strange to mention to the quarterback.

NFL Fans Express Concern for Terry Bradshaw During Broadcast

Terry Bradshaw was the talk of Week 3 in the NFL. Unfortunately, many fans expressed concern about the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and longtime analyst. He had some trouble during Sunday’s broadcast.

Bradshaw stumbled through highlights during FOX’s broadcast coverage over the weekend, with many wondering if his future behind the microphone is coming to an end. There was plenty of social media reaction on Sunday:

Terry Bradshaw is having major problems in the post game show on @NFLonFOX It may be time for him to retire from broadcasting. Had to turn it off he was messing up so much. — Bryan (@BrownsFan4Life) September 25, 2022

Some were incredibly sympathetic to the situation, while others were a little more mean-spirited.

I can love Terry Bradshaw, but I can love Terry Bradshaw and still say it is time for him to turn game highlight narration over to someone else.



It's painful and kinda breaks my heart. Reminds me of Pat Summerall at the end. — CD TundraVision (@TundraVision) September 25, 2022

Bradshaw has been involved with broadcasting since 1984 and began on FOX NFL Sunday in 1994. He’s been a mainstay for the network’s studio show and has been a popular figure among fans for years.