terry-bradshaw-reveals-he-was-pulled-over-for-speeding-in-texas

Getting familiar with the local law enforcement, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw revealed that he was caught speeding in his new town in Texas.

During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (November 8th), Terry Bradshaw opened up about his interaction with law enforcement in Saint Jo, Texas. He revealed that he was going 55 mph in a 30 mph zone near a school. Bradshaw recalled the office going back to the patrol to run his plate number. His wife, who was in the car with him, insisted he should tell the officer who he is.

“I don’t play the celebrity routine,” Terry Bradshaw told Clarkson. “I don’t do that well. I’m just Terry Bradshaw!”

The NFL Hall of Famer also joked that he couldn’t tell the officer he was the quarterback that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys in two Super Bowls. “First of all, I’m in Texas,” he declared. “This is Cowboy country! ‘Who beat ‘em in the Super Bowls, who was the quarterback?’ ‘Me!’”

According to the New York Post, Terry Bradshaw recently listed his 744-acre ranch in Thackerville, Oklahoma. He then moved to Saint Jo, Texas earlier this year. Saint Jo is nearly an hour and a half from Dallas. It has a population of around 900 people.

Terry Bradshaw Opens Up About His Cancer Battle While Chatting With Kelly Clarkson

Meanwhile, Terry Bradshaw spoke to Kelly Clarkson about battling two forms of cancer. He also revealed why he decided to keep his diagnosis from the public.

“That’s a hard thing to keep quiet,” Terry Bradshaw shared. “Just physically while you’re working. I just wanted to keep it quiet, my family knew. I’m a little self-conscious about my appearance, but that’s from treatments.”

Terry Bradshaw decided to speak out about his cancer battles after NFL fans began criticizing his appearance. “People were saying what’s wrong with me, and so finally Fox Sports] allowed me to [announce the diagnosis.”

Terry Bradshaw then said that it was a “long battle” and he still does follow-ups. However, he added he is now cancer free. The NFL star went public about his cancer diagnosis in early October. This was after fans became alarmed over his September 25th appearance on FOX NFL Sunday pregame show.

“People are saying that I’m sick and I’m dying, okay, so let’s put that rumor to rest,” Terry Bradshaw stated at the time. “I am not sick, I am not dying as I sit here and do this interview with you.”

That was when Terry Bradshaw explained his two cancer fights. “I’m not gonna deny I’ve had two bouts of cancer, one November and a different one in March – two cancers. My first follow-ups are coming in 40 days or three weeks or something, so I will know how we’re doing.”

Terry Bradshaw then added that two situations impacted his appearance during the September 25th programming. “I have a lung issue from surgery where a nerve was blocked and what is happening primarily now is asthma. When I get to California I have a hard time out there. So I have to deal with a lot of stuff.”