Terry Bradshaw’s Eyebrow-Raising Remark During NFL Pregame Show Goes Viral

NFL fans were stunned again by a comment made by Terry Bradshaw during the pregame show on Sunday. Even his cohorts were raising their eyebrows and immediately calling him out on what he said.

Really, you just gotta hear it for yourself. The crew was talking bout the Seahawks and Cardinals game. To make a point, Terry Bradshaw got a little too wild with the metaphor.

"I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he'd commit suicide or something." – Terry Bradshaw, really losing the plot 😬 pic.twitter.com/G0y84MeiiY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2022

Over the years, Bradshaw has been a staple for NFL Sundays. His analysis and commentary have been part of football for pretty much my entire life. When you’re on TV all the time, sometimes you say things that you shouldn’t.

With the reaction from his cohort, he knows that he messed up. But, let’s talk about how hilarious Michael Strahan’s reaction was. That’s already been turned into a gif and will likely make the rounds on Twitter and elsewhere. Reaction memes are sometimes the best and Strahan blessed us with one here.

Terry Bradshaw has a lot going on in his life outside of football. He has had to battle cancer behind the scenes and has been adamant about remaining in his position at Fox. I mean, he’s been there since 1994 and loves football. A four-time Super Bowl champion, he always feels ready for the job.

Terry Bradshaw Responded to Social Media Negativity

One thing that social media is going to do, is breed negativity. Twitter is full of great people saying and doing great things, fans being fans, and also a lot of negative crap in between. Unfortunately, as Terry Bradshaw quietly battled with cancer, the trolls came out against him.

But, the former Pittsburgh Steeler remained tough. He knew what was going on, but no one else did. It was at the end of September when Bradshaw looked a little worse for wear. Some people ran with it.

“I couldn’t breathe,” he said about the particular incident. “That’s when everybody notices. ‘What’s wrong with him?’ Social media went, ‘Get rid of him. He needs to be off the air. He’s an embarrassment.’ And I was like, ‘Embarrassment? I got cancer.'”

It shows you never know what is going on with other people in their personal lives.