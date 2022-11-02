Less than a year after her husband Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with two types of cancer, Tammy Bradshaw is now speaking out about the NFL legend’s health battles. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and neck cancer between 2021 and 2022.

During an interview with NBC News correspondent Harry Smith on Wednesday (October 2nd), Terry Bradshaw’s wife recalled her reaction to his health woes, particularly the second cancer diagnosis. “The doctor calls me to tell me what it is, and then I’m shook because I was a radiation therapist for 10 years,” she explained. “I knew where this could go. I knew what the outcomes could be. And it did scare me the second time with that diagnosis. I never said this to him, but inside I carried a lot more worry and stress than what I let him know I think.”

Exclusive: Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. https://t.co/Lu47bShc63 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 2, 2022

While speaking about her emotional struggles due to Terry Bradshaw’s health scare, Tammy Bradshaw said that she never cried in front of him. Bradshaw, who married Tammy in 2014, said he was grateful for his wife’s constant support over the past year. “I can’t imagine not holding her hand when we take off on a plane. Or when we land or when we snuggle up when we’re in bed together. Or when she’s sitting over there with our sick puppy.”

Terry Bradshaw then noted how much he truly appreciated Tammy for her constant love and support. “And I look at her and she doesn’t know I’m looking at her and I’m so thankful. Now I’m getting emotional.”

Terry Bradshaw Says He Feels Great & Will Be back to Where He Normally Is In No Time

Meanwhile, Terry Bradshaw opened up about his current health condition after having surgery to remove the Merle cell tumor at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. “I’m feeling great and over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am,” Bradshaw shared. “So I appreciate your prayers and your concern.”

When speaking about why he prolonged sharing his diagnosis publicly, Terry Bradshaw stated, “I didn’t talk about it because a lot of celebrities — unfortunately, I’m one of those — when they say this, I think the perception around America with all the millions of people is, ‘Aw, look at him. Bless his heart. He has cancer. Well, my husband died of cancer! My kids are…’ I didn’t want that.”

Terry Bradshaw also said since he now has a clean bill of health, he and Tammy are planning to travel the world. “We’re going to go to Europe, going to go to Paris, going to go to wherever we want to go. I’m going to get all this in because I feel like I don’t want to put this off anymore. I may have 25, 30 years left, but I’m going to act like I got one.”