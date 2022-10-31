When it comes time to name a team MVP for Texas A&M’s 2022 football season, Jimbo Fisher might have to award the honor to a fan. Greg Bludau made the most impressive catch of the year before the Aggies’ kickoff against Ole Miss last Saturday.

Somehow, a wild opossum found its way into the stands at Kyle Field. When Bludau heard mumbles about the rodent trying to steal someone’s seat, he jumped into action.

Bludau wrangled the opossum with his bare hands and escorted the varmint across the street. It might’ve been the highlight on Texas A&M’s football season, considering the team’s awful 3-5 start.

Seems like Texas A&M has bigger problems than their 3-5 record.pic.twitter.com/qQkMMSurEH — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) October 31, 2022

Go ahead, name a more impressive play Texas A&M has made this season. We’ll wait.

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, the opossum-wrangling adventure proved to be the most exciting part of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. The Rebels defeated the Aggies 31-28 at Kyle Field.

Not only did Bludau make the play of the season on Saturday, he might’ve been the best problem-solver at Kyle Field. That proved to be a big problem for Fisher and the Aggies again.

Lane Kiffin Trolls Jimbo Fisher After Ole Miss Beats Texas A&M

After Ole Miss posted the victory at Kyle Field on Saturday night, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin took a shot at Jimbo Fisher.

SEC Network host Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin if he had his Halloween costume picked out for this year. That’s when the Ole Miss head coach fired a shot at his Texas A&M counterpart.

“Maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me,” he said, a reference dates back to the offseason spat between Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Saban alleged that Texas A&M “bought all their players” in the 2022 recruiting class. Fisher fired back, saying that Saban’s accusations and anyone who agreed with them (including Kiffin) were part of a “clown show.”

After the game, Kiffin admitted that he took those words personally.

“I don’t give you coach-speak, so yeah that’s real,” Kiffin said. “Someone attacks you personally, calls you and your buddy Coach Saban both clowns — you take that personal. So glad we won … I guess I can be a clown for Halloween then.”