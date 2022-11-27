Texas A&M Fans Storm the Field Prematurely During Upset Win Over LSU: WATCH

Nothing went well for Texas A&M during the 2022 college football season. Despite owning the No. 6 ranking in the preseason Associated Press Poll and hauling in the best recruiting class in the sport, the Aggies fell short of every goal it set out to achieve. So, a premature celebration to cap the year off feels almost perfect.

Texas A&M pulled off one of the most impressive upsets of Rivalry Week on Saturday. The Aggies knocked off No. 5 LSU 38-23, posting an impressive victory in an otherwise disappointing year.

That was the good part. The bad part? Students and fans tried to celebrate the upset win by storming the field a little too prematurely. Fans began rushing the field with 17 seconds remaining on the clock. After crossing the sidelines, they then had to run back the other direction so the game could end.

Texas A&M fans rush the field with time still on the clock, while ‘Callin Baton Rouge’ is playing over the loudspeakers. pic.twitter.com/QtG0Po4ZMO — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 27, 2022

That’s not something you tend to see very often. But it’s probably a sign that Texas A&M fans were just eager to celebrate something — anything! — and didn’t want to wait the extra 17 seconds.

Texas A&M finished the season with a 5-7 record. At least the Aggies can say they defeated the SEC West champion, right?

Oregon LB Punches Oregon State Fan During Field Rush

Field storming happened all over the place during the final weekend of the college football season. Texas A&M’s premature celebration was one of the funniest, but out West, things got a little more serious.

Oregon linebacker D.J. Johnson might be in some hot water with his school after throwing a punch at an Oregon State fan Saturday. A video recorded at field level captured the moment.

It’s unclear from the video if the fan said or did anything to instigate the situation. But Johnson struck the fan — wearing an Oregon State jersey — while others rushed the field to celebrate the Beavers’ thrilling 38-34 comeback victory.

An Oregon staffer then grabbed Johnson and started walking him back to the locker room. No other information was available regarding the brief altercation at the time of the incident.