First, he received a standing ovation at Augusta National. Then, upon his return to College Station, Sam Bennett enjoyed a huge welcome home after the amateur’s incredible run at The Masters.

Bennett put together an impressive tournament at Augusta during the major championship, finishing at -2 for the tournament in a tie for 16th place. The Texas A&M golfer was, by far, the low amateur at The Masters.

When Bennett returned home from his journey to Georgia, a host of friends, family and fans greeted him to congratulate him on his incredible performance. Even though it wasn’t at Augusta, it was one of the cooler moments of the weekend.

Bennett began the tournament in impressive fashion, shooting a 4-under par 68 and didn’t card a single bogey through 18 holes. A lot of longtime members of the PGA Tour would love to be able to say they’ve accomplished that feat.

His second round proved to be just as dominant, posting a second-straight 68 and heading into the weekend at -8 for the tournament. Reminder, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas didn’t make the cut.

Bennett worked his way into a Saturday pairing with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm. But the amateur struggled during his third round, carding five bogeys and finishing the day at +4.

On Sunday, Bennett ended his tournament by shooting a 74 and finishing with a -2 over the four-day event. Still, working into contention on Day 3 as an amateur is one hell of an accomplishment.

Bennett undoubtedly deserved the hero’s welcome he received upon his return to College Station.

The Heartbreaking Story Behind Sam Bennett’s Tattoo

Another reason that Sam Bennett quickly became a fan favorite during The Masters is because of the story behind his tattoo located on his arm. The 23-year-old has the words “don’t wait to do something” inked above his left wrist.

That was the last message his father wrote to him before his death at the age of 53 due to early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Bennett then had the message his father penned to him tattooed onto his arm.

"Don't wait to do something."



Sam Bennett's late father gives him inspiration before every single shot.



Today, he made history. pic.twitter.com/hhEFZFGv9n — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2023

“He was the reason why I started playing golf and why I wanted to be good to impress him,” he said. Glancing at the tattoo “is like a new pre-shot routine that I do now right before I’m about to hit it. I look at it and I’m like ‘don’t wait to do something.’ It’s something that will always stick and he means the world to me.”

“That’s something he said that’ll stick with me forever,” he explained. “For the longest, I lived my life scared just seeing what he went through. That just means don’t be scared of anything you do.”