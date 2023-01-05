Texas A&M vs. Florida Delayed After Aggies Leave Uniforms at Team Hotel

It’s January and that means college basketball season is in full swing. The Texas A&M vs. Florida game started later than expected. Sports fans were waiting to see the Aggies and Gators open up SEC play. Butt there was a bit of an issue…

Turns out Texas A&M forgot to bring their jerseys. So, the uniforms stayed at the team hotel while the team went to the game. When they realized they didn’t have the unis, it was a bit too late.

Texas A&M and Florida are in delay. Why you ask? That’s a very good question.



Hint: the game is starting now with a technical free throw. pic.twitter.com/WkMUe1IXBW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2023

The tip was delayed as Texas A&M and Florida fans sat in the stands and waited. Folks watching from home were wondering if the game would happen. However, Tom Hart was great as usual on the call.

“We’re not quite sure how long this delay is going to be,” Hart said, via On3. “What we do know is they ruled out playing shirts and skins, so we wait.” Now, that’s an idea.

The tip-off was delayed and it was enough to give the Aggies a technical foul. This game started with a couple of free throws, and Florida led 1-0 before the tipoff. Truly a bizarre situation on a Wednesday night of college hoops.

The SEC basketball season is going to be interesting. There are a lot of teams that could compete for the top of the conference. This season has not been kind to Texas A&M or Florida for that matter. Perhaps the New Year will give one of these teams a new lease on the season.

Texas A&M Needs a Win

If you’ve been watching the Aggies this season, missing their uniforms is the least of their problems. A preseason top-25 team, things have fallen apart. Perhaps it all started back when Murray State (Go Racers!) took Texas A&M down in Myrtle Beach to start the season.

Or, it might run deeper than that. Buzz Williams is a good coach. However, he’s had to battle to get his teams to perform where he wants them to at times. To the credit of the Aggies, the delay of game and technical free throws didn’t bother them much.

Late in the second half against Florida, Texas A&M leads 30-19. Those losses to Murray, Colorado, Boise State, Memphis, and Wofford will be int he back of their minds, though. If they don’t bring it the entire 40 minutes, these Gators could get back into the game.

What the Aggies want to avoid at all costs right now is falling to 8-6 on the year. If they win tonight, it will be their third win in a row and the second 3-win streak of the season. Consistency has been missing, let’s see if they find it in Gainesville.