Texas Fans Stunned After Alabama Escapes With Down-to-the-Wire Win

In stunning fashion, the unranked Texas Longhorns almost defeated the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide with fourth-quarter field goal by kicker Bert Auburn with 1:29 left. However, the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped with a victory after kicker Will Reichard hit a 32-yarder with 10 seconds left.

The final score of the contest was 20-19.

Backup Texas quarterback Hudson Card was 13/21 for 128 passing yards in relief of starting QB Quinn Ewers. Ewers went down with an injury early in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The injury surely gave Texas fans flashbacks from their 2009-10 National Championship matchup with Alabama, where Marcell Dareus tackled Colt McCoy and knocked him out of the game.

Quinn Ewers is down, holding his shoulder.



Well, that's no good.

Star running back Bijan Robinson plunged away for 57 on 21 carries. The team totaled 79 yards rushing on the day.

However, Heisman winner Bryce Young showed the country why he’s one of college football’s most renowned players. The signal-caller finished the afternoon throwing 27/39 and 214 yards. He also tossed a touchdown in the Tide’s narrow victory.

Texas and Bama Fans React to Close Game; Bryce Young Comes in Clutch

The Crimson Tide drove down the field after Bert Auburn’s field goal put the Longhorns ahead with a minute and a half left. However, Young marched the Tide down the field. Ultimately, Will Reichard gave the Tide the lead after knocking through the field goal. Young’s scamper down the sideline with less than thirty seconds left solidified good field goal position for his kicker.

Bryce called game

Alabama 20

Texas 19

pic.twitter.com/ZcmpNFkxyJ — Cover 3 Dynasty (@Cover3Dynasty) September 10, 2022

Fans on Twitter were quick to share their thoughts on the game. Some Longhorn-sympathizers blamed the referees on the Texas loss, citing missed calls like an apparent missed holding call on the Bryce’s scramble.

One fan tweeted an image of the referee with a photoshopped Alabama logo on his hat and a crimson tint to his shirt.

Another fan joked that they thought what happened to Texas is customary for SEC fans. They wrote: “Texas got their official welcome to the SEC by losing to Bama by 1 after the refs took 9 of their points off the board.”

However, other Twitter users had their fun with Longhorns fans, teasing them for their team not being able to close out the game with a victory. One user posted a gif of a baseball player stumbling and falling down. The caption reads “Texas trying to close out that game.”

Draft analyst Dane Brugler tweeted about how much Bryce Young impressed him in the come-from-behind road win.

My main takeaway after scouting #Alabama QB Bryce Young this summer: he is a problem solver.



That's what we saw today in the 4th quarter. Always poised with a skill set to find a solution despite adversity.



Why he'll be a very high draft pick.

Brugler called Young a “problem solver” and says he’ll be a “very high draft pick” come next spring’s draft. While Young is focused winning a national title, it’s hard to deny his pro-level skill set after his performance last year and into this new season.