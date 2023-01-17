Texas QB Arch Manning Loses His Student ID for the Second Time in a Week

At this point, Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning might need to hire an assistant to hold on to his belongings.

Less than one week after losing his Student ID within his first nine days on the university’s campus in Austin, Manning appears to have done it again. Another off the field turnover if you will for the No. 1 overall recruit in the college football Class of 2023.

Arch Manning lost his student ID AGAIN



Manning’s lack of pocket awareness begs the question: Where exactly is he storing this very important piece of PVC plastic. Has he been rocking with the adhesive card holders that stick on the back of the phone? If so, it might be time for a new method. Perhaps a good ol’ trusty wallet or a simple lanyard will do the trick. From experience, college card services typically provide one of those when handing out ID’s.

Let’s just hope this doesn’t come back to bite him in a few years during the NFL scouting process…

“Losing your student ID twice in the span of your first 2 weeks in college raises some major red flags,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m close to formally withdrawing my position of wanting the Steelers to draft him.”

Arch Manning Regarded as Next Great Manning Quarterback

The latest quarterback prodigy under the Manning name, Arch is coming into his freshman campaign with loads of hype — and for good reason. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is coming off four seasons as starter at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In 42 games, Manning threw for 8,599 yards with 115 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He put together his best season as a senior, throwing for 2,270 yards with 34 touchdowns and two interceptions. His 130.3 passer rating was the highest of his high school football career. In addition, he shattered Eli Manning’s school record for passing yards (7,268) and Peyton Manning’s for touchdowns (93).