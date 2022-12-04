texas-qb-quinn-ewers-bags-monster-buck-during-big-12-championship-weekend

Texas football is…almost back. Most thought that the 2022 arrival of Quinn Ewers would bring the program back to prominence. An early season battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide saw Ewers go down with an injury.

The Texas Longhorns finished third in the Big 12, behind TCU and Kansas State. The Longhorns finished the year with an 8-4 overall record and a 6-3 conference record.

However, during championship weekend while the Longhorns sat at home, Quinn Ewers did earn himself a consolation prize: a huge buck he shot in Pleasanton, Texas.

The Texas-native was the unanimous No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022. However, he chose to reclassify and enroll at Ohio State, which he did last year. However, he quickly transferred back to Texas to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

With Ewers’ high billing comes high hopes from Texas fans that he can bring them back to the Colt McCoy and Vince Young days.

Ewers missed a few games with an AC joint injury and never looked quite the same after he returned. However, he showed flashes of potential superior play which has many fans excited for the future.

With the 8-4 record, Ewers and Texas will go bowling, likely the Alamo Bowl. Bowl season won’t get rolling for weeks, so we’re sure Longhorn players are enjoying their newfound downtime.

Quinn Ewers Spent His Off-Time Hunting in Texas

Ewers seems to be making the most of his rest and relaxation. He grabbed his bow, threw on some Mossy Oak camouflage and took to the woods. Deer season opened on October 2nd in Texas, but it seems Ewers never got the chance to go hunting because of football. The season officially opened for him this weekend, and he came away with a huge buck.

You can see Ewers’ kill below.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt freshman posted a series of photos to Instagram. The 10-point buck was dropped in Pleasanton, a town about two hours south of Austin.

Ewers grew up in the Lone Star State, and while we know he would’ve rather been in Dallas playing for the championship, the buck can’t be a bad consolation prize.

Going into his senior year, Ewers was regarded by most outlets to be the top overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class. Ewers initially committed to the University of Texas in August 2020. He became the first quarterback since fellow former campus recruit Vince Young to receive a perfect 1.000 247Sports composite rating. However, Ewers would later de-commit from the Longhorns in October, before committing to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes in November 2020.

After one season with the Buckeyes, Ewers transferred back to his home state of Texas to play for the Longhorns.

In 2021, he became the first amateur athlete to land a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal worth over $1 million.