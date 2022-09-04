Texas QB Quinn Ewers Had Car Towed While Throwing TD Passes in Longhorns’ Opener

Apparently, campus police in Austin don’t care if you’re name is Quinn Ewers. Park in the wrong spot and you’ll find your car at the nearest impound lot.

Ewers, a former five-star prospect and current quarterback at Texas, made his debut as a college starter on Saturday as the team hosted Louisiana-Monroe. Ewers put together a solid performance, completing 16-of-24 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-10 victory.

Usually, the night after a big win is pretty enjoyable. Not for Ewers. When the quarterback left the stadium after the victory, he had a “Dude, where’s my car?” moment.

Ewers took to Twitter following the contest, saying “How’d I get towed during the game?”

How’d I get towed during the game🤣 — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) September 4, 2022

It’s not really clear what the parking situation was like on Saturday night in Austin. All we know is, those in charge of keeping order don’t care if you’re a member of the football team or not, apparently.

Ewers learned that lesson the hard way Saturday night.

The Tests Get Tougher for Quinn Ewers, Texas

Hopefully, everything turns out just fine for Ewers when it comes to his vehicle troubles. That’s something the former five-star prospect doesn’t want to have to worry about for the next week.

Yes, Ewers had a strong outing on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, but life is about to get way more difficult. Next Saturday, the Longhorns face a massive test, hosting No. 1 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide, once again, look like a national championship contender. They rolled to a 55-0 victory over Utah State in their season opener on Saturday, with Bryce Young throwing five touchdown passes. The defense held the Aggies to just 136 yards and seven first downs.

Next Saturday’s showdown in Austin presents plenty of intriguing storylines. Not only is Ewers a former top-ranked prospect, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spent two seasons (2019-20) on Nick Saban‘s Alabama staff as the offensive coordinator.

Plus, in this era of Texas attempting to make its return to the national spotlight, it could use a strong showing against the best the sport has to offer.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. It will be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff featured game.