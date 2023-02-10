Texas QB Quinn Ewers Cuts Off His Glorious Mullet

New haircut. Who dis? Quinn Ewers, the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, is known nationally for three reasons. He earned top honors as best quarterback in his national recruiting class. He nearly pulled off an upset of Alabama in only his second career start.

And, probably most important to his pop culture rep, Quinn Ewers sported a fabulously tacky, long sandy blond mullet with a beard.

Ewers didn’t publicize his new look. Rather, news leaked out organically. Longhorn players and others who work in the football offices in Austin posted photos and videos of Ewers’ coif.

The Texas Football social media account posted a “how it started, how it’s going” tweet featuring before and after shots of Ewers’ hair.

How it started ➡️ How it's going pic.twitter.com/XzNTD9K6ci — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 10, 2023

Quinn Ewers Changed Styles for Simple Reason. He Got Tired of It

Kyrah McCowan, the director of football program relations, posted a video of the mullet-less Ewers to her Twitter account. She apparently had the hair scoop. McCowan captioned the video “Y’all my baby nephew cut his mullet off…lil Quintin Quintavious Ewers!!!” And she tagged Quinn Ewers to let him know she was showing off his new ‘do.

And he tells her why he changed his look. It was a pretty basic reason. “Had to, got tired of it,” Ewers said.

Ewers, who will turn 20 next month, had maintained this throwback style since he was in high school at Southlake Carroll outside Dallas.

Y’all my baby nephew cut his mullet off…lil Quintin Quintavious Ewers!!! @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/l7zLRy0yAs — Kyrah McCowan (@KyrahMac1) February 9, 2023

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Ewers’ favorite deep threat, also showed off his quarterback’s new hair by posting an IG video. Yes, it’s that big of a deal in the Lone Star State.

Quinn Ewers’ infamous mullet is gone 😭



(Via Xavier Worthy/ IG) pic.twitter.com/9r3Z9KG44G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 9, 2023

So, will Quinn Ewers new hairstyle mean more wins for the Longhorns? Maybe he’ll be less distracted by hair maintenance as he battles to keep ahead of Arch Manning for the starting job. Manning, the son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli, was the most coveted QB signee in the class of 2023. Arch graduated a semester early and already is enrolled at UT. Spring workouts certainly will be interesting.

There also was substantial news breaking, pre-mullet, in regards to Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns and Sooners will be leaving the Big 12 Conference and joining the SEC in time for the 2024 football season.

Quinn Ewers may never play in the SEC. But if he’s still in Austin, it would be nice to be less hairy when you change conferences.