Texas QB Quinn Ewers Goes Down With Injury, Longhorns Fans Flood Social Media With Heartbroken Posts

Texas QB Quinn Ewers went down in the first quarter of Saturday’s matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns. The highly-touted player went down after a rough hit from a Bama defender.

Ewers rolled to his right on a play-action pass, and jumped up to throw the ball down field. However, as he left his feet, Dallas Turner of the Tide tackled him to the ground. Then, Ewers landed squarely on his shoulder and exited the game after being attended to by the medical team.

Quinn Ewers is down, holding his shoulder.



Well, that’s no good. Via: FOX pic.twitter.com/JH8nZ9d08R — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 10, 2022

In a play that gave many in Longhorn nation flashbacks to Marcell Dareus’ tackle on Colt McCoy in the BCS National Championship matchup between the teams. In that January 7, 2010 game, McCoy injured his shoulder and left the game. Backup QB Garrett Gilbert took over, but the Tide ended up rolling to victory.

Fans flooded Twitter to react to Quinn Ewers’ untimely injury.

quinn ewers really got me crying in the club huh — angelina ✨ (@angelinarose__) September 10, 2022

Fans React to Quinn Ewers Injury

Another fan broke down the string of bad luck for the Longhorns and how it affected the first half of the game.

“Let’s recap…Xavier Worthy drops an easy TD,” the account began. “A long screen play was called back due to a blindside block that didn’t affect the play. Quinn Ewers gets hurt after lighting up this defense for a quarter. Texas misses a 2-foot field goal to end the half…How lucky is Alabama? Lol.”

Quinn Ewers out for the rest of the game there’s goes Texas chance — Daniel (@JabronyLin43) September 10, 2022

However, Ewers won’t return to the lineup for the game. Fans can currently watch the game on Fox.