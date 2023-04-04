Texas Rangers Player Hospitalized After Taking 89-MPH Pitch to the Face

Josh Smith of the Texas Rangers had to be hospitalized on Monday night after he was hit in the face by a pitch going 89-MPH on Monday night.

It was the third inning when pitcher Danny Coulombe lost control of a sinker. When a left-handed pitcher is throwing a sinker to a left-handed batter, it naturally breaks inside. This one went high and too far in, though, accidentally catching Smith in the face.

You can watch the pitch, here:

Yikes, Josh Smith just took an 89 MPH pitch to the jaw pic.twitter.com/UUVfmjQeN4 — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) April 4, 2023

The Texas Rangers infielder walked off the field under his own power after getting looked at by a trainer. However, Josh Smith had to be transferred to a hospital for further evaluation.

Luckily, according to Texas manager Bruce Bochy, tests came back clean.

“He got hit in the face area, in the lower jaw,” Bochy said. “We did take him to the ER. He had some CT tests. They came out clean. So, we got good news there. He’s feeling better as I’m speaking right now. Tomorrow, we’ll just reevaluate him.”

This incident comes after Justin Turner of the Boston Red Sox was also hit in the face during Spring Training. In that incident, blood was seen on TV pouring from Turner’s face and he needed 16 stitches, though he was able to be an Opening Day starter.

You can view that incident, here.

Luckily, neither of these incidents were as bad as the time Tony Conigliaro was hit by a pitch while playing for Boston. He was hit in the eye and it essentially ended his career.

It’s incidents like these that have led to players like Mike Trout and Aaron Judge wearing helmets that offer extra protection for their faces. Unfortunately, neither Josh Smith nor Justin Turner were wearing those types of helmets at the time.

MLB Pitcher Liam Hendriks Announced He Will Start His Final Round of Chemotherapy

Liam Hendriks, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, missed Spring Training while he battled Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, he remained confident that he would return to pitching for Chicago soon.

Now, Hendricks is taking another step in the right direction. He announced that he’s getting ready to start his final round of chemotherapy on Monday.

A special message from Liam Hendriks: pic.twitter.com/kSE1bjBkZD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 3, 2023

“Happy Opening Day, Sox fans,” Hendriks said. “Just want to let you know I’m starting my last round of chemo today. So, I’ll see you guys on the South Side soon.”

Here’s to Liam Hendriks striking out cancer and getting back to pitching for the White Sox as soon as possible.