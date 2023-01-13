Texas Student Finds Arch Manning’s Lost Student ID After Less Than a Week on Campus

It didn’t take long for Texas quarterback Arch Manning to make a freshman mistake, though this one didn’t occur on the football field.

Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the college football Class of 2023, is apparently on the hunt for another student ID after just nine days of being on Texas’ campus in Austin. Per a Snapchat that surfaced Friday, Manning lost his student ID, which has been retrieved by another student.

Arch has indeed fumbled before taking his first snap of collegiate football, hopefully not a sign of things to come for Longhorns fans.

The latest quarterback prodigy under the Manning name, Arch is coming into his freshman campaign with loads of hype — and for good reason. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is coming off four seasons as starter at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In 42 games, Manning threw for 8,599 yards with 115 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He put together his best season as a senior, throwing for 2,270 yards with 34 touchdowns and two interceptions. His 130.3 passer rating was the highest of his high school football career. In addition, he shattered Eli Manning’s school record for passing yards (7,268) and Peyton Manning’s for touchdowns (93).

Texas Excited for Future With Arch Manning

Manning, 17, officially signed with the Longhorns on Dec. 21. He chose Texas over powerhouses such as Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Clemson. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recently described Manning as “extremely gifted.”

“Signing Arch Manning was big on a lot of fronts,” Sarkisian said after Manning signed. “He’s extremely gifted… got all the attributes needed to be a good quarterback. He’s 6-4, 225, he’s got a great arm… a good athlete… got really good fundamentals. There’s not a throw he can’t make. He’s got the desire, the competitiveness, the work ethic needed to be great at the position.”

Though the highly-touted Quinn Ewers will return in 2023 after starting nine games this past season, Sarkisian said that Manning will have a chance to start.

“We make it very clear to everybody in our team meeting room that the best players are going to play that give us the best opportunity to be successful as a team,” Sarkisian said. “That should be motivating to everybody that there’s always that opportunity to prove yourself and find your way onto the field.”