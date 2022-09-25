WATCH: Texas Tech Fans Storm the Field After Upset Win Over No. 22 Texas

Texas Tech fans are celebrating in style this Saturday. After a thrilling overtime win over No. 22 Texas, Red Raiders fans at Jones AT&T Stadium stormed the field, creating an awesome seen in Week 4 of the college football season.

The Longhorns appeared to be on their way to a 3-1 start to the season after taking a 31-17 lead in the second half. Texas Tech refused to roll over, though, clawing their way back to take a 34-31 advantage in the final moments of the game.

Steve Sarkisian’s team responded, and Bert Auburn drilled a 48-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.

On the first play of overtime, Texas running back Bijan Robinson fumbled, allowing Texas Tech to win on a field goal try. Trey Wolff connected on a 20-yard field goal, giving the Red Raiders a victory and sending the fans into a frenzy.

Now, it’s the Red Raiders who are enjoying a 3-1 start while Texas falls to 2-2.

The victory over Texas marked the first time the Red Raiders have defeated a ranked Longhorns team since 2008. That probably means the field storming at Jones AT&T Stadium will be just the beginning of the celebration in Lubbock.

The ending to the Texas-Texas Tech game in Lubbock was just one of the thrilling games in Week 4. Before that game went final, we saw one of the wildest finishes of the young season.

An SEC game between Missouri and Auburn also went to overtime this weekend, with both sides enduring multiple errors throughout the contest. Auburn put a field goal on the board in overtime to take a 17-14 advantage.

Missouri appeared to be heading to a big road win thanks to a run from Nathaniel Peat. Just before the running back reached the goal line, he fumbled the football into the end zone. Auburn’s Derick Hall recovered the fumble and secured the victory.

While unfortunate for Missouri, it was a pretty fitting conclusion to an ugly football game.