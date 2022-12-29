Texas Tech and Ole Miss Honor Late Mike Leach With ‘Air Raid’ Formation

There is no doubt that Mike Leach left his mark on college football. His old team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders honored him at the Texas Bowl. With help from coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, Tech delivered a touching tribute to Leach with their first play of the night.

The Red Raiders spread out wide and put on a signature look that fans learned to recognize for years.

The air raid offense was developed in the 1990s with collaboration from a group of coaches including Mike Leach and Hal Mumme. The two worked together at several spots from Iowa Wesleyan College to Valdosta State and finally to the University of Kentucky. From there, it spread as Leach, Mumme, and other coaches in the system spread out and took jobs elsewhere.

The air raid is legendary for what it did for modern football. Kliff Kingsbury is the most prominent torchbearer for Leach and his offensive philosophy today. The late college football coach was an offensive mastermind. His legacy at schools like Texas Tech is the reason for players like Patrick Mahomes and others, his contributions are priceless.

With all of the tributes and messages in the wake of his passing, it is clear that Mike Leach meant a lot to a lot of people throughout college football.

From Texas Tech to Mizzou Coaches, Players Remember Mike Leach

This bowl season has been filled with tributes to Mike Leach. When you have coached at as many schools and with as many coaches and players as he did, you make friends. Not to mention all of the fans that fell in love with Leach over the years. Whether it was the wins or the hilarious interview answers.

So, it was no surprise to see coaches wearing Leach t-shirts. There were “STATE” shirts “Pirate” shirts and more. Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz even donned one at the Gasparilla Bowl. All over the football world and beyond, pictures, stories, and memories poured out.

With more bowl games this season, there are going to be more tributes for Mike Leach. The Pirate, gone too soon. January 2 is when Mississippi State will take on Illinois in the RealiQuest Bowl.