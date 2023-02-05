The Backstory on Bill Belichick, Pamela Anderson and the NFL Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl always can inspire the best sorts of stories. Like, did you know that Bill Belichick, maybe the most dour coach in the NFL, possibly had a tiny crush on Pamela Anderson?

Belichick, the long-time New England Patriots coach, selected a special teams player for a Pro Bowl mainly because he was dating Anderson. He wanted to see the Baywatch star in person. And he wanted the others players to see her, too. Maybe they all wanted to see if Anderson really wore a red one-piece as she walked across the Honolulu beaches.

Peyton Manning recently brought up the Bill Belichick-Pamela Anderson anecdote during a ManningCast broadcast on ESPN2.

Let Manning intro this tale from the Pro Bowl played on Feb. 10, 2007. And he’s referencing David Binn, who then had recently set a record for most games ever played in a Charger uniform.

“He picked David Binn, who was a long snapper, because he was dating Pamela Anderson,” Manning said of Bill Belichick. “Bill thought the players would like to see Pamela at the pool in Hawaii. She didn’t come, but that’s a cool Belichick story.”

We’ll say it’s definitely a cool story.

After checking out the ManningCast, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman found video of an undated podcast featurng Binn as he talked about his time at the Pro Bowl. He spent 17 seasons with the San Diego Chargers. He also dated Anderson. Belichick picked him for his first Pro Bowl.

“First practice, which was like nothing, you stretch, mess around on the field a little bit,” Binn said of the Pro Bowl experience. “I’m coming off and I’m walking by Bill. He looks at me. He goes ‘hey, where’s your girlfriend? And I said, ‘oh, Pam, she didn’t come out.’ He goes “remind me why the fxxk I invited you out here then?’ “

Binn said Belichick “gave me this dead-pan look. And I thought he was kidding. But he didn’t crack a smile.Then I was like ‘wait, is he serious, is he kidding? I just walked off, couldn’t figure it out.

“I think I just laughed it off,” Binn said. “He really wanted me to bring Pam. Shit, so should I call her right now?”

What would you do to keep a Pro Bowl berth? Binn never said if he introduced Pamela Anderson to Bill Belichick. Guess we’ll never know.

However, Peyton and Eli Manning are the coaches of today’s reconfigured pro all-star game at Allegiant Stadium. Players won’t experience the Hawaii beach vibe. Rather, they received a free trip to Vegas, baby, for the Pro Bowl Games. Yes, it’s plural. The festivities end today with 7-on-7 contests to determine whether the AFC or NFC is king.