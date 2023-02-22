The Five College Football Programs That Spend the Most on Recruiting Reveals Eye-Opening Numbers

College football recruiting has become a big business. From high-profile official visits to recruiting camps, even to some coaches taking private helicopters to visit high schoolers, the scene has changed drastically over the last few years.

It is not just NIL driving the high prices and costs of college recruiting. College programs are spending millions of dollars on their recruiting budgets.

USA Today researched the expenses of college teams towards their recruiting budgets. Georgia came out on top at $4.5 million. No other school’s college football recruiting expense came even close.

Texas A&M’s expenses are $2.98 million, good for second best among USA Today’s data. Tennessee is right behind in third at at $2.92 million. Texas, the lone school in the top five not currently in the SEC, is at $2.44 million. Alabama rounds out the top five with $2.32 million in recruiting expenses.

There are many things that count towards a college football recruiting expense. This includes meals for recruits on official visits, postage for letters, the value of the modes of transportation used by the team to travel and more.

“The recruiting expense totals in the latest NCAA reports cover transportation, lodging and meals for recruits and school personnel on official and unofficial visits for a period that, for most schools, covered July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022,” USA Today wrote. “It also accounts for phone charges and postage for pursuing recruits and the value of school’s vehicles and planes or those used by the school for recruiting.”

The Bulldogs have been the leaders in college football recruiting expenses for the past few cycles. The school in total spent $6.3 million on recruiting expenses for all of its sports.

Georgia’s men’s basketball team was second among school programs at $515,000.

The recruiting expenses have paid off for the Bulldogs. The team finished with the No. 2 class in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. The Bulldogs were also No. 3 in the 2022 rankings.

In addition, over the two classes, they landed eight On3 Consensus five-star recruits. That translates to 12.5% of all available five-star players.