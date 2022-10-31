The Internet Thinks Gisele Bündchen Fired Shots at Tom Brady in Her Divorce Announcement

People can’t help but notice that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce statements have entirely different tones. And some think that Bündchen carefully worded hers to specifically throw shade at her ex.

The Victoria Secret model filed for divorce on Oct. 28 following a slue of rumors claiming there was trouble in paradise. Once the news broke, Bündchen and Brady each took to their respective Instagram accounts to address the matter.

In her stories, Bündchen shared, “my priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve.” She then went on to explain that the decision to end her marriage was difficult, and she would like privacy “during this sensitive time.”

Fans of the former power couple immediately took notice of Bündchen’s use of “I” instead of “we.”

“Gisele Bündchen’s emphasis on ‘my priority has always been & will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart’ is the real gag!,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I didn’t miss that ‘my priority’ not ‘our priority,'” another added. “I get it, Gisele.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce Finalized

It is rumored that Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum when he decided to come out of his brief retirement—football or marriage. And he apparently chose the latter. So people assume that the subtle wording is Bündchen’s way of making it clear that she always put her family first while Brady was completely focused on the game.

The couple shares two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told Page Six in September. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Fans are also reading two different narratives. When Brady wrote his statement, he referred to himself and Bündchen as “we” and he also called her his wife. Alternatively, she only referred to Brady by name.

Amid the separation, both parties claimed they were dealing with the situation cordially. But some think that’s not true.

“The nuance of Gisele and her ex-husband’s divorce announcement like him saying ‘my wife and I’ Gisele only calling him by his name, him putting all in ‘We’ Gisele saying ‘my priority is always my kids’ I don’t think this was that amicable,” another fan added.

The divorce was finalized the same day as the filing, according to PEOPLE. The couple had apparently been negotiating terms in private before they appeared in a Florida court. There is no news on how the fortune was split, but the couple agreed to split custody.