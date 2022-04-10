The Masters 2022: Drone Footage Captures the Glory of Augusta National in Powerful New Video

It’s the final day of the Masters, so why not allow a drone to give you a guided tour of the clubhouse, the heart of Augusta National.

Augusta National is celebrating its 90th birthday this year. Back in 1932, legendary golfer Bobby Jones and investment banker Clifford Roberts co-founded the club on a 325-acre tract of land that used to be a plantation called Fruitlands. The original three-story structure was finished in 1854 and was reportedly the first concrete home built in the south. Two years after Jones and Roberts co-founded Augusta National, they premiered The Masters.

So with that sports history in mind, take a peek at this drone tour of Augusta National as golfers prep for the final round of The Masters.

So as you click down the final minutes before the final round of The Masters, did you like the drone tour of Augusta National?

Did you hear the voice of Tiger Woods as he talked about the road leading to the clubhouse? “It gives me chills, even to this day, driving up Magnolia Lane,” he said. Woods is in the field this week and he made it to the final day. But he’s not going to pick up a sixth green jacket.

The clip reveals some conversations with other golfing greats, including Jack Nicklaus and the late Arnold Palmer. There’s also a peek at the desk of then-President Dwight Eisenhower, who was an Augusta National member.

And then the drone tour jumped to the third floor known as the Crow’s Nest. Or some people just call it Bobby Jones’ attic. The five-bedroom area, complete with a sitting room, is the annual stop for the top amateurs who enter the tournament. A ton of Masters winners started playing the course as amateurs. So the Crow’s Nest was the Augusta home for Woods, Nicklaus, and Ben Crenshaw. Back in the day, Woods wrote a nice thank you note for the stay. “The Crow’s Nest will always remain in my heart.”

The Masters winner earns a check for $2.7 million. But the best prize might be the green jacket. All the green jackets from previous champions still are hanging in the clubhouse. Only the reigning champion can take his jacket off the property.

Amateur Andy Ogletree, 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, 2019 champion Tiger Woods, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament Fred Ridley and Jim Nantz. (Photo by Augusta National via Getty Images)

The permanent silver Masters Trophy also is on display in the clubhouse. And it weighs 100 pounds. The winner gets to take home a mini, 20-pound version. Now that’s a nice piece of swag.

And that Masters drone trip through the Augusta National Clubhouse also showed you where the champion hosts a dinner each year before the tournament starts, Everyone climbs the spiral staircase to reach the library. Then they eat there.

Later Sunday afternoon, there will be a winner’s ceremony at Butler Cabin. Then all the club members, along with the new champion, will head to the clubhouse for an intimate dinner.