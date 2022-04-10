The Masters 2022: Golf World Reacts as Tiger Woods Finishes Up Final Round in Return to Competition

Tiger Woods, wearing his traditional red and black Sunday winning clothes, received a thunderous ovation from the thousands of folks gathered at Augusta National for the final afternoon of the Masters.

Woods walked between the 18th green and the scoring tent to turn in his card, smiling broadly as he heard the fans. It was if he’d just clinched his sixth Masters green jacket. Instead, he slowly walked to turn in a scorecard that said 13 strokes over par.

It was both Tiger’s worst finish at the Masters yet maybe his best. After all, 14 months ago, after suffering a horrendous leg injury, Woods wondered if he’d ever walk again with his kids, much less get back to the golf course.

A standing ovation for Tiger Woods as he finishes his final round 👏#themasters pic.twitter.com/1SXCxW54bj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2022

Tiger Woods Heard Roar as He Finished Masters

In an interview with CBS Sports, Woods acknowledged his emotions as he walked away from the 18th green. He parred that hole to recover from a double bogey on 17.

“It was an unbelievable feeling to just have the patrons and the support out there,” Woods said. “I wasn’t exactly playing my best out there. But to just have the support out there — an appreciation from all the fans — I don’t think words can really describe that given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were at that time.

“To end up here and be able to play all four rounds, even a month ago, I didn’t know if I could pull this off. I think it was a positive. I’ve got some work to do, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Woods’ victory was making the cut so that he could continue through the weekend.

The PGA Tour tweeted “72 holes complete. Welcome back, Tiger Woods.”

Sports World Needs Tiger Strolling By the Azaleas Each April

The Masters official Twitter account also gave its best wishes to Tiger Woods. Everyone wanted to applaud the effort. Who knows, maybe it’ll lead to a win or just consistent play. Woods is 46 and before he suffered the leg injury, he had a bad back and knee. Tiger was one under, Thursday, as his innate knowledge of Augusta allowed him to save some energy. But the more he walked, the worse his putting got. He was plus one after Friday. Then he plodded through his two worst rounds, ever, at Augusta. Both days, he shot 78.

Still, you celebrate the effort.

The chapter ends on Tiger Woods' 24th Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/uNyEsieMXC — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

Tiger Woods reminded us that we need him strolling past the azaleas around Amen Corner for the sports world to realize it’s officially April.

Now, what does he do now? After he signed his scorecard, he sought out his mother, son and daughter. So he left Augusta with his family.

And maybe he tries another tournament, sooner rather than later. Perhaps Tiger will circle May 19-22. That’s the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla. It’s golf’s next big event. It won’t be the same unless Tiger is on the prowl.