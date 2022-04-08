The Masters 2022: Hudson Swafford’s Club Head Flies Off His Club Mid-Shot

During a typical round of golf, the only airborne object one expects to see is the dimpled ball. When it comes to the Masters, however, it’s best to be prepared for anything. That said, it would be understandable if Hudson Swafford didn’t see this one coming.

The shot started like any other, with Swafford standing in the fairway beside his ball, lining up his iron. With impeccable form, Hudson Swafford swung, connected, and the small white ball flew through the air…along with the head of his club.

Holding the shaft of his 4-iron, Swafford turned back to his caddie with his arms in the air, unable to comprehend the unexpected turn of events.

Luckily for Hudson Swafford, however, the skillful shot overcame the equipment malfunction, and he still managed to clear Rae’s Creek and reach a bunker off the back side of the green from more than 200 yards away. And even with the loss of the head of his club, Hudson Swafford left the 13th hole with par. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse for the 34-year-old golfer.

In accordance with the PGA Tour rules, Swafford cannot replace his broken club. Instead, he will be forced to play the remainder of the second round without his trusty iron.

Hudson Swafford’s Club Head Malfunction Could Be Bad News for PXG Brand

Though the club head malfunction didn’t derail Hudson Swafford entirely, it could be bad news for the PXG Tour team. Rather than Titleist, TaylorMade, or Callaway, Hudson Swafford’s bag is filled with lesser known PXG clubs. While the brand is used by PGA Tour athletes, it’s not quite as popular as the bigger brands in the sport.

Accidents happen. There’s an incredible amount of force behind every golf swing, especially by professional athletes. Not to mention, the epoxy that holds the head to the shaft of the club isn’t indestructible, by any means. That said, the PXG iron snapping in two in the middle of The Masters, the most-watched golf tournament of the year, isn’t exactly an ideal scenario for the up-and-coming brand.

The internet, of course, was quick to point out that fact, with golfers and golf fans across the country taking to Twitter to poke fun at the mishap. Fellow professional golfer Conrad Shindler said, “Hudson Swafford showing the world why PXG isn’t that special after all.”

Hudson Swafford showing the world why PXG isn’t that special after all. — Conrad Shindler (@CShindlerGolf) April 8, 2022

Strokes Gained Media, a golf news source, chimed in as well. “Hudson Swafford’s club head flying off a tough look for the PXG brand,” they wrote. Another fan joked, “PXG now supplying fishing equipment to Hudson Swafford.”