The Masters: Golf Fans Can’t Look Away From Cameron Smith’s Mullet

While the Masters are a great time to enjoy great golf, Cameron Smith and his mullet are giving sports fans even more to cheer about. Augusta is a beautiful place to be in the springtime. And, with a mullet like the Aussie golfer has, it makes this time of year even more special. You just hope that he somehow finds his way into a green jacket before it is all said and done.

In case you think you recognize the golfer and his amazing haircut, Smith is an Olympian in golf. So, it is no surprise to see him competing for another big-time title.

Of course, Outsider’s own Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship took the trip down to Augusta for the action. Thankfully, Wes was there to catch Smith’s mullet in person. We could all only be so lucky.

The English language can’t fully describe the beauty



of Cameron Smith’s mullet flowing through the chute of Augusta National’s #17 tee — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) April 9, 2022

He wasn’t the only one that has been admiring the hair. There have been a lot of fans that have chimed in and let their opinions be known. It isn’t every day that you see something like a mullet in the sport of golf, outside of John Daly that is. It has convinced some fans to even start cheering for the Australian to win the Masters.

Please please please let Cameron Smith and his mullet win the masters. This is the salad everyone needs to be served at next years champions dinner pic.twitter.com/U4oU2kPqu6 — Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) April 7, 2022

In case you were wondering, Cameron Smith and his mullet are in second place at the Masters. If he keeps it up, there is no telling what might happen on the last day of play. A tradition unlike any other, as they say.

The Masters is Hijacked by Cameron Smith and His Mullet

While the coverage coming into the Masters was would Tiger Woods compete or not, that has changed. Tiger is battling through as best he can and will hopefully be able to finish things out at Augusta. However, Cameron Smith and his hair are the new stars of the entire tournament. You add a win on top of that or at least a dramatic finish, and that’s something people will want to watch.

This isn’t the first time that his hair choices have made him a star on TV. Back during the Tokyo Olympics, Smith rocked the Australia visor with his mullet and stache combo. He has been doing this for some time, and fans just can’t get enough. The mullet is a magnet for attention, plain and simple.

Cameron Smith rocking a visor with the mullet and dirty stache.



You’re looking at your Olympic golf gold medalist folks. #Olympics #Golf pic.twitter.com/ntJsaidh4D — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) July 29, 2021

As Smith rose up the leaderboard, folks started to pay closer attention. Then that led to others finding out about the mullet and led to more fans taking an interest in the Masters. This is one of the many reasons why sports are so great, wouldn’t you agree, Outsiders?

Keep a close eye on this one, you won’t want to miss it.