The Masters: Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Bows Out of the Par 3 Contest

Fans at The Masters will be without the honor of seeing Jack Nicklaus as part of the Par 3 Contest. He’s bowed out of the competition. The Par 3 Contest will be held on Wednesday, but it will take place without “The Golden Bear” himself. That’s the nickname that Jack Nicklaus has had with him for many years on the PGA Tour. He’s also been a golf course architect in his time, too.

Jack Nicklaus Will Not Take Part In The Masters Par 3 Contest

In the Par 3 contest, the field usually consists of Masters players as well as past champions. Competitors play for nine holes and the best score against the par is declared the winner. Nicklaus has participated in the Par 3 contest time after time. However, he said just last week that he doesn’t think he could do it. We get more from Fox News.

“In many ways, it is the start of the golfing season,” Nicklaus said. “It certainly is the start of the major championship season. Even though I don’t play anymore, it’s fun to be there. It’s fun to go to the Masters dinner. I’m done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can’t play anymore.

“And then there is the honor of hitting the opening tee shot alongside Gary Player,” he said. “Now, with the addition of our good friend, Tom Watson, that will be nice. I enjoy seeing everybody. It’s like a reunion.” In his illustrious career, Jack Nicklaus has six Masters victories – the last coming in a memorable tour around Augusta in 1986. Nicklaus has the most major victories of all time with 18.

‘Golden Bear’ Has Been Part Of The Contest Over The Years

Meanwhile, Nicklaus has played in the Par 3 Contest dozens of times since it started way back in 1960. Sam Snead, another golfing legend, won the inaugural edition. We get more from Golfweek.

The last time he played in the Par 3 Contest was in 2019 with Player and Watson. Gary “GT” Nicklaus Jr. was on the bag. Well, on the 112-yard eighth hole, GT teed off and the ball disappeared into the hole. Nicklaus was 75 before making an ace at Augusta National. His grandson needed one swing. Nicklaus left the tee box upon seeing what happened with tears in his eyes.

“I didn’t want to be disrespectful because six green jackets are pretty good,” Nicklaus said the next day after participating in the ceremonial tee shots. “But that’s about yourself. When something happens with your children or your grandchildren, that’s far more special to you. And so yesterday, I said, was the greatest day I’ve had at Augusta National.”