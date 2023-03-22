The Masters Makes Extremely Unpopular Decision on Dessert Menu Item

The Masters will be will be back in three weekends but one of the course’s popular dessert items will not be returning.

The peach ice cream sandwich will not be on the menu during golf’s most iconic tournament.

It was not on the menu last year either due to a supply chain issue. But now the one-off has become a full-time situation.

BIG SCOOP: the popular peach ice cream sandwich will not be returning to Augusta National. There will be a new desert item that should make Masters patrons berry happy. pic.twitter.com/ea40jDeCbj — Michael Wolf (@bamabearcat) March 21, 2023

The dessert has been a fan favorite on the Masters menu for years. It was the only item that required freezer equipment at each concession stand.

Golf Digest one rated all the foods at the famous golf course during the tournament, and the peach ice cream sandwich got an A.

“You can’t beat this,” wrote the writer of the story, Stephen Hennessey. “Judging by the group of four kids with ice cream all over their face yesterday, they were huge fans. This is a Masters favorite that doesn’t disappoint. It’ll be the ideal snack later in the week, when the temperatures hit 80 degrees.”

Georgia is known as the Peach State, which makes the decision even more painful for fans across the state and the world.

The Masters will go one even without its most-famous dessert

The 2023 Masters Tournament, which is the 87th edition of the event, will take place from April 6-9 at the famous Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

One of the big storylines coming into the event is that LIV Golfers that have qualified for the event will be able to participate.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion. He returns to Augusta after winning the Green Jacket last year with a 10-under-par score. That was three strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy, who finished at 7-under.

As part of the celebration, Scheffler gets to host a champions dinner on the Tuesday before play opens. The menu for the event features some great options.

There are cheeseburger slides and firecracker shrimp as appetizers and a tortilla soup option as well. The main course will be either a Texas ribeye steak — fitting for Scheffler, a University of Texas alum and Texas native — or blackened redfish. Dessert is a warm chocolate chip cookie skillet.