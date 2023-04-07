The Masters Releases Statement on Fallen Trees, Resumption of Play

Following a scary incident where three trees were blown over near the 17th hole of The Masters, an official statement is out. As fans and players gathered around the 17th green, the TV broadcast caught a tree falling. People ran away from the danger as it came crashing down.

After the trees fell, The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club paused play due to inclement weather moving into the area. Watching on TV, it was hard to tell if the tree hit anyone and if there were any injuries.

“Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to win. The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament.

“The Second Round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day. Play will resume Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Ticket gates will open at 7:00 a.m. EDT as scheduled.”

This was a scary moment for The Masters. Weather can cause issues on the course. However, safety is a top priority. Crowds can get dense and it can be hard to move in certain situations. Thankfully, no one was hurt in all of this.

The Masters Grounds Crew Work Fast

When the trees fell, the grounds crew at Augusta got to work. The Masters is nothing without these crew members. So, when a disaster like this strikes they are ready to go. Play was suspended at 4:22 in the afternoon.

Tree down at the masters?! pic.twitter.com/t30Pm5eoxx — Boston (@BostonTgolf) April 7, 2023

While the trees fell and the round was suspended for weather, no rain had fallen. However, the wind was coming into the area and caused issues. With poor weather in the forecast for the rest of the day and a scary incident like the trees falling, it is good that they called off play.

Heading into the resumed Second Round tomorrow morning Brooks Koepka is leading. The LIV Golf player is going to try and upset these PGA loyalists. Lots more golf to play as the tournament progress. So, let’s see where we end up going as we head into Sunday. While Koepka leads now, he could easily lose it.