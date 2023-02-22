The Masters Rolls Out Concessions That Can Be Shipped To Your Home

Have you found yourself wanting a pimento cheese sandwich from Augusta National during the first full weekend of April, but you couldn’t make the journey to Georgia to get one? The Masters is again ready to bring the food from golf’s first major to your living room.

Augusta National has rolled out the “Taste of The Masters” hosting kit. For $175, fans can get the full Masters concession experience for 12-14 people to enjoy during the tournament.

The kit includes 24 ounces of egg salad, 24 ounces of pimento cheese, 24 ounces of pork bar-b-que, six bags of plain potato chips, six bags of bar-b-que potato chips and 12 cookies. Additionally, it has 25 Masters souvenir cups, 12 sheets of Masters wax paper and 12 Masters coasters. It does not, however, include buns or bread.

The Masters started the at-home feasts in 2020 when the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it eventually took place in November, fans couldn’t watch in person due to restrictions and stay-at-home orders. As a result, the tournament provided ticketed patrons the chance to order the concession food to the comfort of their homes.

After it saw success, the deal returned in 2021. This time around, though, it has more to offer despite being $25 more expensive. The previous deals fed 10-12 people — two fewer people than this years. If fans want to get in on it, they have to order by April 7.

Commercials for the 2023 edition of The Masters have been on TV for some time now, truly putting Georgia on golf fans’ minds. This year’s tournament is April 6-9 as Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his title. However, he currently has the fourth-shortest odds to repeat at +1500, according to VegasInsider. Rory McIlroy is the favorite at +900, followed by Jon Rahm (+1100), Justin Thomas (+1300), Cameron Smith (+1300) and Scheffler.