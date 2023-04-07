The Masters: Sam Bennett And The Heartbreaking Story Behind His Tattoo

Sam Bennett didn’t have his dad around Thursday to hug after his opening afternoon at The Masters. He matched defending champion Scottie Scheffler shot for shot. And this amateur from Texas even made the leaders board.

Yet the man he most wanted to tell about all these cool details wasn’t around. Bennett’s dad, Mark, passed away two years ago. He was only 53. Early onset Alzheimer’s robbed him of his ability to communicate, then took his life. But there was a moment in the summer of 2020, when Mark Bennett’s mind cleared and he could talk to his wife and Sam. He told his son to “don’t wait to do something.” And because the written words seem so much more meaningful, Sam Bennett asked his father if he could write down what he’d told him.

It “took him 15 minutes because he had to we had to show him how to write out every letter,” Sam Bennett recalled in an interview with the media.

It’s the last written message his father could leave him. Bennett took his dad’s message and asked a tattoo artist to ink the handwriting right above his left wrist. That way, he could look down at his forearm and think of his father. It could help when a couple of bad shots dinged his confidence. And seeing those words certainly would make his heart feel better when he does something brilliant.

“He was the reason why I started playing golf and why I wanted to be good to impress him,” he said. Glancing at the tattoo “is like a new pre-shot routine that I do now right before I’m about to hit it. I look at it and I’m like ‘don’t wait to do something.’ It’s something that will always stick and he means the world to me.”

“That’s something he said that’ll stick with me forever,” he explained. “For the longest, I lived my life scared just seeing what he went through. That just means don’t be scared of anything you do.”

Sam Bennett Finished His Round Friday in Second Place as He Chases a Green Jacket

Surely, Mark Bennett would be so proud of Sam as he competes with the world's best pro golfers. The senior from Texas A&M shot a 4-under par to open the Masters. And by early Friday afternoon, he'd dropped the score another four shots. At one point Friday, he was all alone in second place, shooting for the green jacket, not just low amateur.

Reporters asked him Thursday if he could feel his dad's spirit as he walked the fairways of Augusta. "I mean, yeah, he's always with me," Sam Bennett told them.

And about that message from his father. What exactly did it mean? How did it play out in his Masters round?

"That was by far the most locked in, focused I've been at a golf tournament," he said. "Maybe I should -- you know, in college tournaments I'm on my phone sometimes. Maybe I should start putting my phone away and get more locked in.

"Yeah, I mean, I stayed patient, and I was -- me and coach were really dialed in to what we wanted to do out there."

Sam Bennett shakes hands with defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler at the end of Thursday's round. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Brian Kortan, Bennett's coach at A&M, is working as his caddie at the Masters. The two talk about typical golf stuff. Yards to the hole. The wind shifting. How much will this putt break? But for more personal motivation, Kortan said Bennett looks down at his forearm and he remembers his dad.

“The maturation process really came down to him understanding that he could do this without his dad,” Kortan said. “That he still had more to give, more that he wanted to do for himself. The message on his forearm talks about get to doing it and to chase something that’s right in front of you. It relates perfectly to being intentional and not shying away from what you’re really trying to do.”