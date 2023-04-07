Play was suspended during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament after two pine trees fell on the 17th Hole due to high winds and inclement weather.

Tree down at the masters?! pic.twitter.com/t30Pm5eoxx — Boston (@BostonTgolf) April 7, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

Augusta National Golf Club suspended play at 4:22 p.m. ET. Play was suspended for 21 minutes earlier in the round for severe weather in the area.

“Due to inclement weather conditions, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 4:22 p.m. EDT and, subsequently, evacuated the grounds. Further updates will be announced once available,” the Masters said in a statement.

Rain fall had not yet occurred when the horns sounded, but the threat of lightning and severe weather brought play to a halt. The weather at Augusta National this weekend had been a major talking point coming into the tournament. Precipitation is expected to continue through Friday night and well into Saturday. The last time the Masters ended on a Monday was in 1983, when Steve Ballesteros emerged as champion.

Brooks Koepka, a four-time major winner and member of LIV Golf, is the leader in the clubhouse at 12-under par. He is seeking his first victory at Augusta National and his 18th overall professionally. PGA Star Jon Rahm, No. 3 in the Official Golf Ranking, is in second place at 9-under par. Rahm was 2-under thru 9 before play was suspended. Like Koepka, Rahm is in search of his first green jacket.

