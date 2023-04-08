The Masters Suspends Third Round Play Due to Inclement Weather

Well, the rain was finally too much for The Masters to deal with. Third Round play has been suspended for the rest of the day. Saturday got rained out as golfers tried their best to make the best of the situation. The beauty of Augusta hidden by the rain and clouds.

High winds and incoming storms caused play to be suspended on Friday as well. Things just haven’t been going well for The Masters this weekend so far.

“Due to inclement weather conditions, the third round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Further information will be announced once available,” the announcement stated.

Brooks Koepka is still in the lead at the time of suspension. He leads with a score of 13-under-par just ahead of Jon Rahm by four shots. It has been Koepka all tournament so far. Groups of three were selected to help move along play which put those two with Sam Bennett. Bennett is the amateur that has been dazzling fans with his play.

It is clear that officials want to finish the tournament and give fans a product to watch. While the rain came down, these golfers pushed through. However, it ended up being too much to handle.

The Masters Can’t Avoid Poor Weather

When you think of The Masters, you think about the beauty of the course. Sunshine and flowers and everything that makes spring great! While that was a glimpse of what we saw this week, it has been pretty poor weather overall.

On Friday the scariest incident occurred when three trees fell on the course. Spectators were nearby and it looked like some were directly in harms way. However, everything turned out to be fine.

“Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to win. The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament.”

That was part of the statement Augusta National Golf Club made before suspending play on Friday. With another suspension in play, things are not looking great at The Masters. Brooks Koepka is looking to hold onto his lead and walk into a green jacket.