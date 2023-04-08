Unfortunately for this year’s edition of the Masters, weather has played a huge role. Rain has been in the area all weekend, causing play to be suspended on different occasions. Nobody else will be able to get out on the course on Saturday afternoon, with the horn being blown in the middle of round three.

An update on the tournament has been provided, with play resuming early Sunday morning. Everyone will finish the third round beginning at 8:30 a.m. before the final round is resumed four hours later.

As for us watching at home, additional coverage will be provided on Easter Sunday before regularly scheduled programming later in the afternoon. Unless the weather finds a way to get involved.

“The third round will resume Sunday at 8:30 a.m.,” a statement from The Masters said. “CBS will air live coverage beginning at 8:30 a.m. through the conclusion of the third round. Ticket gates will open at 7:00 a.m. as previously scheduled.

“The final round is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. off of Nos. 1 and 10 in pairings. The live broadcast will remain 2:00-7:00 p.m. on CBS, as originally scheduled.”

Players were up early on Saturday as well, with many finishing out the second round. We knew weather was going to be a problem heading into the tournament and now, a whole lot of golf is going to be played on Sunday. Players have not fared well either with the poor weather as they have not been able to score low.

Brooks Koepka Leading At Masters Weather Delay

While there might be some controversy surrounding his name at the moment, Brooks Koepka still holds the lead at the Masters. Not currently playing on the PGA Tour and opting for the LIV Tour, Koepka winning and adding a Masters trophy to his cabinet certainly would raise some eyebrows.

Koepka sits at 13-under and has played through six holes of his third round. John Rahm is just four strokes behind and is playing in the same group as Keopka. While amateur Sam Bennett has been a good story and is in third place, we are figuring to have a two-horse race on Sunday.

Generally, a final round at Augusta National is always going to have drama. Having two of the sport’s greats, Koepka and Rahm, battle it out will be excellent Sunday theater. Nonetheless, both will be playing for the most prized possession in golf — a green jacket.