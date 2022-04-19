The Match: Tom Brady and Josh Allen’s Trash Talk Is Already Worth the Price of Admission

We’re loving all this social media trash talking between two great quarterbacks. And to think, Tom Brady and Josh Allen are trolling each other over The Match, a made-for-TV golf event.

So what are we talking about? On Monday, Tom Brady announced that he and Aaron Rodgers will play in The Match against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. If you create a list of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, you start with those four. But on June 1, they’ll be playing a 12-hole event at a golf course off the Vegas strip.

Brady posted the basics of the event in a social media post. He wrote “we tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it.”

He then decided to go with a more creative troll job. The 44-year-old, who retired and unretired earlier this year, went for the obvious. That’s the contrast in age. Allen, the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, is 25. In Brady’s photo, he’s standing on a fairway, watching a young boy swing at a golf ball. The kid sported a Buffalo Bills helmet.

Brady wrote: “An artists rendering of me watching Josh Allen’s approach after laying up on a par 4.” Can we say ouch!

An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4. pic.twitter.com/P66o4M1TGo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

So if you’re Josh Allen, how do you respond to Tom Brady, the quarterback you’ve never beaten? You up the troll game, but you don’t go for the age gap. That would be kind of foolish. Brady may be the oldest player in the NFL, but he has seven Super Bowl rings with two different teams.

Instead, you go for something non-football-related. In those areas, Brady could be human. Allen quote tweeted Brady and added, “at least he didn’t put me in Brady Brand apparel.”

🤣🤣 at least he didn’t put me in @bradybrand apparel 🤢 https://t.co/ZRtxdDMqtO — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) April 18, 2022

Back in January, Brady announced the news of his own clothing brand. It’s called BRADY. So far, the line features athleisure. If you want sweats, t-shirts or outerwear, this can be your go-to shopping site. But know it’s expensive. A BRADY t-shirt can set you back $65, plus shipping. Shorts are $75.

Maybe Josh Allen did Tom Brady a favor by gigging him on The Match. After all, Brady is launching his golf apparel line, Tuesday (April 19). And the Allen tweet received more than 42,000 likes in 10 hours.

Plus, Brady couldn’t allow Allen’s light-hearted insult to go unchecked. He replied by giving him a red card. So to recap, we’ve had two football greats bring up two more sports.

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes were low-key about the match. Mahomes spent the evening cheering for the Dallas Mavericks. All he said about the golf matchup was “this should be fun.” He’s probably the best golfer of the four so he’ll let his clubs do the talking.

Rodgers called it all “not a fair fight.”