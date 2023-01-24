The Undertaker Brings Out the ‘American Badass’ on 30th Anniversary of ‘Monday Night Raw’

The Undertaker made his return to WWE programming on the 30th anniversary of “Monday Night Raw,” interrupting LA Knight’s in-ring promo.

But whereas Knight was expecting to see “The Phenom” appear through the curtain to the iconic gong, The Undertaker had other plans. This wasn’t time for a deadman, nor was it time for “The Lord of Darkness,” but rather an “American Badass.” Knight was indeed thrown for a loop when the gong stopped playing and The Undertaker came out on his motorcycle to Kid Rock’s song at the sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

There have been many versions of The Undertaker over his 30-year plus WWE career — perhaps none more beloved than the “American Badass.” The character made its debut at Judgment Day on May 21, 2000, laying waste to the McMahon-Helmsley Faction.

He remained with the biker gimmick, a spinoff of his real life persona, for the next three years. On Nov. 16, 2003, The Undertaker’s brother, Kane, buried him alive. The “American Badass” died that night in Dallas, never to be seen until Monday night.

Luckily for Knight, he escaped the wrath of a returning “American Badass.” That, however, doesn’t mean he left the ring without a beating. Bray Wyatt, whom he will meet in the first ever pitch black match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday, interrupted Knight’s promo on The Undertaker. Knight rolled into the ring to avoid Wyatt, only to find himself in the grasp of The Undertaker.

Feeling generous, he surrendered his hold of Knight, only to pass it onto Wyatt. Wyatt nailed Knight with Sister Abigail, before turning to confront The Undertaker. The two, who faced each other at WrestleMania 31, made eye contact as the crowd chanted “holy s—.” The Undertaker whispered something in Wyatt’s ear before riding off on his bike.

WWE Fans Pop Huge for Return of The Undertaker’s ‘American Badass’ Persona

Judging by the initial pop from the crowd, WWE fans were more than excited to see the return of the “American Badass.” The return of The Undertaker’s biker persona brought back memories of the character’s first run during the early 2000s.

“I remember when the American Badass Undertaker debut,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “That’s all we talked about in school the next day. It was bananas.”