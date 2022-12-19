‘The West Wing’ Meets Sunday Night Football as President Jed Bartlet Introduces Giants-Commanders

NFL Sunday Night Football is underway and the Giants-Commanders game was started with a message from everyone’s favorite fictional president. Martin Sheen reprised his role (unofficially) as President Jed Bartlet. Of course, fans will remember Bartlet as the Commander-in-Chief from The West Wing.

The Commanders and Giants are a historic rivalry in the NFL. However, there is no denying that it has lacked importance in recent years. With how bad Washington has been most of the last 20 years, and how hit or miss the Giants have been – rivalry is a bit of a stretch.

Get ready to bring the intensity back as these two franchises play for playoff position, with this hype video. This might be the most meaningful game between New York and Washington in years.

Both teams are 7-5-1. In their last matchup just two weeks ago, these teams tied. Now, they are in primetime and looking to make a statement with the season winding down. Every snap matters during Sunday Night Football tonight. Jed Bartlet is ready, are you?

That's former President Jed Bartlet to you and yours#SNF pic.twitter.com/o0MQawGfIv — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 19, 2022

If you’re going to have a big game in D.C. then you gotta have the president get involved somehow. If you can’t get the real president then you might as well grab Jed Bartlet. This intro wasn’t typical and it wasn’t the most hyped-up video ever. However, it was a great reference to a show many love and gave a bit of gravity to the game that kicked off moments after.

Thanks to the flex schedule the NFL has set up, the Commanders and Giants were able to be moved to the prime time slot for tonight. This wasn’t always the case, but it was a good decision. While there were some truly bonkers finishes in the NFL on Sunday, this game has a lot riding on the line, regardless of how “good” it is.

Given the day that the NFL has had, Sunday Night Football might give us one of the most wild finishes we’ve seen. That is if it lives up to the hype of the Bills game, or the Jaguars game, or that amazing finish in the Raiders game…

The first half didn’t look great for the Commanders. Still, this game is far from over and with a whole half left to play, anything can happen.