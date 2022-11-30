These Kenny Pickett Stats Against the Colts are Pretty Bonkers: See List

A tweet from NFL Rookie Watch comparing Pittsburgh Steelers‘ rookie QB Kenny Pickett to former star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shows that their stats are eerily similar through their first 8 career games.

The tweet compares the two quarterbacks through their first career 8 starts as rookies. Their completion percentage stands out as almost completely identical, with Big Ben completing just 1% more passes than Pickett.

Pickett maintains the advantage in passing yards, but not by much. Pickett holds only 150 more passing yards than the future Hall of Famer through eight games. However, Pickett fell behind Big Ben in total touchdown count by 4 touchdowns, with Roethlisberger holding 10 to Pickett’s 6.

“The Steelers rookie QB is showing flashes of the Pittsburgh legend,” the account announced.

Kenny Pickett through first 8 career games:



66.6 CMP%

1,600 passing yards

6 TOT TD



Ben Roethlisberger through first 8 career games:



67.6 CMP%

1,450 passing yards

10 TOT TD



The Steelers rookie QB is showing flashes of the Pittsburgh legend 👀 pic.twitter.com/KfrvwsKJLR — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 29, 2022

However, some fans were quick to refute the comparison, saying that despite those numbers, Pickett’s playing hasn’t matched up to Roethlisberger’s first eight games.

“No he is not, stop hyping him up,” one fan tweeted in response.

“Notice how they didn’t use W-L,” another fan pointed out. “Doesn’t look as good when Ben started 7-1 his first 8 games and Pickett started 3-5.”

Some fans liked the sentiment of the tweet but still wanted to simmer down on the comparisons, at least for now. “He certainly has potential,” one account wrote.

Kenny Pickett Leads Steelers to Huge Victory Over Indianapolis

“I hope he’s successful but come on lol,” another chimed in.

“Big Ben has the most consecutive wins in a row as a rookie starter and you’re comparing a guy who has a losing record to him?” one wrote. Another fan responded, reminding them of how great the Steelers’ defense was that season.

Regardless, it’s safe to say that Pickett has been steadily improving over the season, and has shown great potential.

The Steelers advanced to 4-7 on the season after pulling off a road win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, 24-17.

The Steelers dominated the first half and used their lead to cruise to victory, although the Colts played much better in the second half and almost tied the game up near the end. In the final seconds, the could’ve tied the game at 24. However, after odd clock management and bad execution, the Colts weren’t able to score. Indianapolis now falls to 4-7-1 on the season, including an ugly home record of 2-4.

Kenny Pickett was efficient in the game, going 20 of 28 passing for 174 yards in the win. He also added 32 yards on the ground.

Benny Snell Jr. finished the game with 62 yards on 12 carries, filling in for an injured Najee Harris who went down in the game.

For the Colts, Matt Ryan completed 22 of his 34 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception. Jonathan Taylor rushed 20 times for 86 yards and a score, while Michael Pittman Jr. caught seven passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.