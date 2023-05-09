Third woman files lawsuit against George Foreman

George Foreman denied the allegations of sexual abuse by two women back in July of 2022, when initial reports surfaced. He said it was a plot to extort him for millions of dollars. According to TMZ Sports‘ initial report, the two women who accused Foreman of abuse had fathers who worked for the boxer. The alleged victims said that Foreman threatened to fire their fathers.

Foreman released a statement shortly after the allegations went public, which read:

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

New woman makes accusations

Roughly nine months later, in April of 2023, yet another woman came forward and accused Foreman, according to a report from USA Today. Here was that report:

“A third woman has said Hall of Fame boxer George Foreman committed sexually battery against her when she was a minor and Foreman was in his 20s in the 1970s, according to a copy of a civil lawsuit obtained by USA TODAY Sports. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, said she was 15 when Foreman propositioned her with money in exchange for him sexually abusing her, according to the lawsuit.”

The report also says that the woman claims Foreman “also committed childhood sexual abuse and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.”

Foreman sues other accuser

Before this new woman had made her claims, Foreman had already taken legal action against one of the other accusers.

Per those lawsuit documents, which TMZ Sports obtained, Foreman calls the claims “entirely fabricated” and the woman has “zero corroborating evidence in the form of documents, photographs, letters, or witnesses to support (her) false claims against Foreman.”

Foreman also alleges the woman asked for $12 million to prevent her from going public with her claims. The former boxer says he’s suffered from “anxiety, sleeplessness, worry, shock and humiliation” since the accusations went public.

A messy situation only gets worse for the famous former boxer and those involved in this complex legal situation. We’ll see how it all unfolds but Mr. Foreman certainly seems to be in some very serious trouble here.