Thirsty? Here’s What Every NFL Stadium is Charging for Beer in 2022

There’s nothing better than ordering a refreshing beverage when you’re enjoying a live NFL game. Well, assuming you’re of legal drinking age, of course. Beer has become a staple for nearly every gameday experience.

With football finally back, fans will be heading to NFL stadiums across the country this weekend. They’ll be ordering plenty of beer, quenching their thirst while enjoying a Sunday full of football.

Fans will have different experiences when it comes to charging their debit cards at the concession stands, though. Some stadiums are consumer friendly. Others, you might need to pick up an additional part-time job to order a brew.

AmericanCraftBeer.com recently compiled the prices for beer at every NFL stadium for the 2022 season. There’s a $9 difference between the cheapest and most expensive price points this year.

Which NFL Team is Selling the Cheapest Beer?

Fans of the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions have reason to celebrate before the opening kickoff. These three organizations are selling beer as low as $5 this year, cheapest on the market.

Here’s a look at some of the cheapest spots to grab a beer during the 2022 NFL season:

Detroit Lions: $5

Atlanta Falcons: $5

New York Jets: $5

Cincinnati Bengals: $5.27

Houston Texans: $6

Baltimore Ravens: $6.50

Cleveland Browns: $6.50

Arizona Cardinals: $6.50

Denver Broncos: $7.50

Indianapolis Colts: $8

Kansas City Chiefs: $8.50

Las Vegas Raiders: $9

Where’s the Most Expensive Beer in the NFL?

The nation’s capital is home to the most expensive beer in the NFL for the upcoming season. At $14, the Washington Commanders have the highest price point of any of the 32 teams.

That’s the most expensive price by nearly $3, with four teams selling brews at $11.50. Here’s a rundown of the most expensive beers:

Washington Commanders: $14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $11.50

New Orleans Saints: $11.50

San Francisco 49ers: $11.50

Jacksonville Jaguars: $11.50

Los Angeles Rams: $11

Los Angeles Chargers: $11

Buffalo Bills: $11

Miami Dolphins: $11

New York Giants: $11

Chicago Bears: $11

Philadelphia Eagles: $11

The $10 Beers

A total of 12 teams in the NFL are selling beer at $11 or more for the 2022 season. There are also 12 teams selling the product for $9 or less. That means the remaining eight stadiums are landing between $9-$11.

Here are the teams selling beer around the $10 mark: