Three-Time PGA Tour Winner Bart Bryant Killed in Car Accident at 59

Bart Bryant – a three-time PGA Tour winner – was killed in a car accident on Tuesday, according to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. He was 59.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Monahan said in a statement. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities.

“Bart will be dearly missed.”

Bryant, a Gatesville, Texas native, turned professional in 1986 and recorded eight professional wins during his career. He did not win his first PGA Tour event until his 187th start in the 2004 Valero Texas Open. He also won the Memorial Tournament in June 2005 and The Tour Championship later that year – beating Tiger Woods by six strokes.

Bryant’s professional career wasn’t easy – by any means. After suffering a shoulder injury that kept him from competing in the early 1990s, he battled back and recorded all three of his PGA Tour wins after turning 40.

Bryant attended New Mexico State University and was a two-time All-American on the Aggies’ golf team. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cathy, who passed away from brain cancer in 2017. He is survived by a wife, Donna, two daughters – Kristen and Michelle – and stepchildren.

Bryant Put Together a Successful Golf Career

Alongside his three PGA Tour wins, Bart Bryant won five other events during his golf career. While his victory over Tiger Woods in The Tour Championship stands above the rest, he was also a two-time winner of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in 2013 and 2018.

In addition to those wins, Bryant also won the Florida Open in both 1988 and 1994 and North Dakota Open in 1990.