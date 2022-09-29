Thursday Night Football: How, When to Watch Dolphins-Bengals for Free

Before the calendar officially turns to October, we’ve got one final NFL game to close out the month of September. Thursday Night Football features two up-and-coming quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow as the Miami Dolphins take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami heads to Paycor Stadium Thursday night with a perfect 3-0 record. Stock is rising in the Dolphins after an impressive victory over the Buffalo Bills last weekend, adding a level of interest to the game.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, has struggled in the first three games. The Bengals sit at just 1-2 after making a Super Bowl appearance a year ago. Burrow will be looking to get the team back to the .500 mark this weekend.

While Amazon Prime Video gets all the pub as the primary streaming option, there’s actually a free option for Thursday’s game. Before jumping into that, here are the basics for Thursday Night Football this week:

Matchup: Miami Dolphins (3-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Miami Dolphins (3-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT Location: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium TV: Amazon Prime Video/Twitch App

Amazon Prime Video/Twitch App MIA Starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa (16-8 as starter)

Tua Tagovailoa (16-8 as starter) CIN Starting QB: Joe Burrow (13-15-1 as starter)

Joe Burrow (13-15-1 as starter) Spread: Bengals -3.5

If you don’t have Amazon Prime Video, don’t worry, there’s a free option!

How to Watch on Twitch

Folks who pay for Amazon Prime have the option to watch the live stream through the company’s video channel. Those who don’t will still have access to see the Dolphins play the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. How?

You can visit Twitch’s website and locate the game that way. You’ll need to search “Prime Video,” which will then allow you access to the game.

Twitch can also be accessed through Apple or Android devices. Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation are also able to stream Twitch. The app is currently not available on Roku.

NFL fans are able to access Thursday Night Football through Twitch throughout the 2022 season.

View the entire Week 4 NFL schedule here.