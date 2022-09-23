Thursday Night Football: NFL Fans Complain About Buffering, Bad Quality on Amazon Prime Video

They say it’s all about pleasing your customers when running a business. Well, NFL fans and Amazon consumers are not happy with the coverage of the second broadcast of “Thursday Night Football” on the streaming platform.

The same problems that plagued last Thursday’s broadcast, have returned. This time during the Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game. Buffering, freezing, you name it — the problems are there. NFL fans are just about done with Jeff Bezos and his multi-billion dollar baby.

NFL gotta cut this Amazon Prime Video shit out. No reason this game need to be freezing and buffering like this. JUST OUT THE DAMN GAME ON TV — My Name Is My Name (@_ArtOfDeception) September 23, 2022

Prime is buffering so bad I haven’t seen one freakin touch down — Ric Matteson (@RicMatteson) September 23, 2022

So much for all that “cutting the cord” talk that’s been shoved down our throats. The convenience of cable sure sounds good to thousands struggling with streaming.

Dear @NFL: please reconsider this @Amazon streaming disaster. I'd rather watch a football game not the error or buffering messages I have been receiving. #thissucks — Ed Tracy (@EKTracy) September 23, 2022

Thanks @PrimeVideo last week’s NFL was buffering so bad it was unwatchable. This week I get nothing but a transcript of the play by play. #fail pic.twitter.com/ewvVCza91d — Kevin Maxwell (@ludwig428) September 23, 2022

Those who had the capability to see it watched Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens make the catch of the year.

That George Pickens kid can ball.#PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/uF4okqrMww pic.twitter.com/RTTcNEIT8y — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022

Pickens’ grab was the highlight of a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive which resulted in a five-yard touchdown run from Najee Harris. But it was the catch that sparked the drive and social media — which is still buzzing.

Pickens, the 2022 second-round pick out of Georgia, came into Thursday with just two receptions for 26 yards through two games. Pickens was vocal this week about the frustration of not getting the ball, telling reporters he was open 90% of the time in the 17-14 Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

“I just say that because I’m a big guy that runs in the low 4.4s,” Pickens said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I always have a step on somebody and my step is naturally longer than the other person, and I’m actually fast. I’m always [going to] have a step and always feel like, 99 percent of the time, I’m open even though the ball gets there in the air and [the defender] gets time to catch back up. … But I’m open as soon as I get off the line.”

Pickens was not lying. He really is open 100% of the time, even when it appears he’s blanketed by opposing cornerbacks.