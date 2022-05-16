Ticket Prices for Marquee Games Skyrocketing After 2022 NFL Schedule Release

In 2021, the average cost of a ticket to an NFL game was $107. In the days following last week’s official announcement of the 2022 NFL schedule, a number of contests have already skyrocketed way above that mark.

Highest-priced NFL games on @TickPick one day after the release of the 2022 schedule 🎟



1️⃣ Packers-Cowboys, $690

2️⃣ Cowboys-Bucs, $510

3️⃣ 49ers-Raiders, $490

4️⃣ Cowboys-Texans, $482

5️⃣ Bears-49ers, $478 pic.twitter.com/HvrXpjeZgw — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 13, 2022

According to TickPick (via the above tweet from Front Office Sports), tickets to the Week 10 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys are going for an average of $690. It will be Dallas’ first trip to Green Bay since 2016, when a pair of rookies – quarterback Dak Prescott (247 pass yards and three touchdowns) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (157 rush yards) – led the Cowboys to a 30-16 win.

Since debuting in 2016, Prescott has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL. In 85 career starts, he has led Dallas to a 53-32 record (.624 winning percentage), boasting 22,083 career pass yards and a 143-to-50 TD-to-INT ratio, as well as a 98.7 quarterback rating. Rodgers, meanwhile, is set to play in his 18th NFL season – all with Green Bay. He’s still chasing an elusive second championship ring, having lost in the playoffs in nine of the past eleven years since the Packers won Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

“America’s Team” is Always a Huge Draw

Overall, Jerry Jones’ franchise boasts three of the four most expensive tickets in 2022. This includes the Week 1 bout against quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($510) and a Week 14 matchup with the in-state rival Houston Texans ($482). Both of those contests will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The San Francisco 49ers are the only other team to appear in two of the top five most expensive games. The team’s season opener against the Chicago Bears is averaging $478 per seat, while a highly-anticipated Week 17 matchup at Las Vegas will cost an average of $490. It will be the first game between the former Bay Area rivals since the Raiders relocated from Oakland to Sin City.