Tickets for Georgia vs. Tennessee Going for Absurd Amount of Money

Thinking of making the trip to Athens this Saturday to see No. 3 Georgia (8-0) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) at Sanford Stadium?

Well, then you oughta unload your bank account if you wanna be in a seat come kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. Per ticket service TickPick, the matchup between the two SEC East behemoths is currently the most expensive regular season college football game of all-time. Looking for a get-in ticket? It’ll cost ya $626. Want to be in one of the best seats in the house? That’ll be $5,233, please.

#1 Tennessee at #3 Georgia is currently the most expensive regular season college football game on record, per @tickpick.



Get-in price: $626

Most expensive: $5,233 pic.twitter.com/BnLuMDH6Fg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 2, 2022

At that price, you’d think Paul McCartney was performing at Wembley Stadium in London for the final time. Those in orange and red will tell you that Saturday’s game far exceeds that occasion, given what’s on the line.

The winner will likely decide who will represent the SEC East in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and control their fate in the College Football Playoff hunt. The Volunteers are currently sitting pretty, having picked up notable wins over No. 6 Alabama, No. 10 LSU and Kentucky this season.

Georgia, meanwhile, is quietly moving through its season coming off its first national championship since 1980. While it hasn’t been pretty at times, the Bulldogs have continued to win. Their 49-3 rout of No. 8 Oregon on Sept. 3 remains one of the more impressive wins of any team in the nation.

Tennessee Prepared to Face Georgia on the Road

It’s one of — if not — the biggest game for Tennessee since 1998, when they last claimed the national championship. Having earned the program’s first No. 1 ranking in 24 years, head coach Josh Heupel acknowledged Thursday that he’s “proud” of what his team has done up to this point.

“I’ve just been game-planning,” Heupel said, via On3. “For us, move right back in it as soon as I was done with the (ESPN) show. I’m absolutely proud of what we’ve done up until this point, from the time we’ve gotten here until now. There are a lot of things we need to continue to get better at. But the reality is that’s the first show, the first rankings. Everybody remembers what you do in November. The only one that matters is the last one.

“The reason we’ve gotten to the point that this is a big football game is because we’ve handled things the right way. Coaches and players alike. Preparation and practice and understanding the type of football team. It’s a really good football team and they’ve been winning for a while. Great opportunity for us.”