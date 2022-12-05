Tiger Woods’ 13-Year-Old Son Charlie Is Already Outdriving Him

Charlie Woods, the 13-year-old son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, would always be an athlete under a media microscope because of his family’s golfing lineage. Much like highly-coveted football recruit Arch Manning, Charlie will always be compared to his athletic predecessors.

However, the younger Woods has now officially put the golfing world on notice. He put on a clinic at the PNC Championship, showing off his improving game.

Charlie is already outdriving his old man, too, which will only increase the hype around the burgeoning golfer.

"It's already happening."@TigerWoods on when Charlie will start to outdrive him off the tee 👀 pic.twitter.com/KelkIhowG7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2022

Tiger Woods had to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge last week, and spoke with the Golf Channel during the third-round broadcast.

During the interview, his son Charlie was a huge hit and a topic of conversation.

Tiger was asked when he believed Charlie would start outdriving him on the course. Tiger gave an answer that shocked many: “It’s already happened, he hit a drive at Medalist and got me by a yard,” Woods revealed.

Now, it may sound unbelievable, but remember Tiger is currently 47 years old and is playing on an injured leg these days. Nonetheless, the feat is still impressive for the young golfer. Many note that Charlie seems to have had a growth spurt and a little weight room training in the past year.

Tiger Woods Tells Son Charlie Not to Copy His Swing

We can just see him absolutely smacking golf balls in a few short years.

Tiger also revealed that he’s been teaching his son not to copy his swing. Rather, he wants him to copy the swing of one of Tiger’s greatest contemporaries: Rory McIlroy.

Tiger explains his reasoning as to why he wants to Charlie to copy Rory’s swing. It’s all about balance, he says.

“I told [Charlie], ‘don’t copy my swing, copy Rory’s,’” Woods said. “Have you ever seen Rory off balance in a shot?” Not ever. That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

This clip of Charlie hitting his driver went viral last month. The clip clearly demonstrates that Charlie has taken his father’s advice. This video compares his swing to McIlroy’s, and the results are very similar.

Tiger and Charlie Woods are set to tee it up in the PNC Championship again later this month.

While Charlie raised eyebrows at last year’s event, we’re sure that another year of growth and development will aid in an even better performance this year.

Charlie Axel Woods is the son of Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren. He was born in 2009. Woods an Nordegren also share a daughter, Sam Alexis Woods.